From Master Blog Writer, An Exciting New Book: Masterful Blogging

"Masterful Blogging: How to Boost Your Reputation and Showcase Your Expertise"

masterful- blogging- pr

Media Contact

Michael Cohn

CompuKol Communications

info@compukol.com Michael CohnCompuKol Communications

End

--is the ideal guide for you if you are blogging to enhance your business' reputation, increase your online visibility, promote trust, and build your credibility. It will help you develop and enhance your personal brand. Blogging is a great marketing tool that will enable you to generate more traffic and acquire more leads. The book covers the process of how to master blog writing so that will strengthen your brand and position you as a subject matter expert.Carolyn Cohn has been writing blogs for many years. She was an editor way before she wrote. Her need to write happened unexpectedly when her business' staff writer was no longer able to work for the company suddenly. Carolyn stepped up and took over as principle writer. Writing became one of her greatest passions. Carolyn writes weekly and has over 1,000 blogs at this point.is a wonderful guide for teaching professionals how to leverage their blog writing to benefit their business online and in person. She explains how to use blogs to build relationships with other people and what a powerful tool blogs are for numerous aspects of business.Sara Basson, PhD, MBA, Accessibility Evangelist at Googleexplains how to increase your reputation and visibility online, become more credible, and enhance your trustworthiness by using blogs as an effective marketing tool. It teaches you how to engage your target audience through blogging, which can increase business significantly. Writing effective blogs will boost your reputation, promote trust, and build credibility. You can create an extraordinary social media content strategy, optimize your blogs for search engine optimization, and promote your blogs effectively. The book will give you a thorough understanding of what is behind blogging. You will learn how to use blogs to generate more traffic and acquire more leads.Carolyn Cohn is the Chief Editor of CompuKol Communications LLC. Carolyn has a wealth of experience with business writing as well as having a strong editorial background. She manages all of the company's writers, journalists and editors as well as writing, editing, and publishing several business blog articles a week on a consistent basis, which are syndicated globally. Carolyn also has editorial experience in online editing; and editing books, journal articles, abstracts, and promotional and educational materials.Throughout her career, Carolyn has established and maintained strong relationships with professionals from a wide variety of businesses. The principle that governs her work is that all words need to be edited.Mrs. Cohn earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the State University of New York (SUNY) at Buffalo.