March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514

CompuKol Communications Announces Spring 2017 Books Promotion

From Master Blog Writer, An Exciting New Book: Masterful Blogging, From Master Internet Marketer, An Exciting New Book: Mastering Digital Marketing
 
 
Spring 2017 Books Promotion
KINNELON, N.J. - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- CompuKol's Spring 2017 Book Promotion

This month, we are running our spring $0.99 special promotion of our books Masterful Blogging: How to Boost Your Reputation and Showcase Your Expertise and Mastering Digital Marketing: Maximizing Your Marketing Strategy to Reach Ideal Clients on Amazon from March 19-25and from March 26-30, respectively. We believe that the books will help you to bring your business to the next level and hope that you will find them informative.

Mastering Digital Marketing: Maximizing Your Marketing Strategy to Reach Ideal clients is the ideal guide for you if you are just about to bring your business into the digital age. The book explains the effectiveness of marketing your business online and covers all aspects of the perfect digital marketing strategy.

Masterful Blogging: How to Boost Your Reputation and Showcase Your Expertise is the ideal guide for you if you are blogging to enhance your reputation and the reputation of your business, increase your online visibility, promote trust, and build your credibility. That will go a long way to allowing you to develop and enhance your personal brand. Blogging is a great marketing tool that will enable you to generate more traffic and acquire more leads. The book covers the process, step by step, of how to master blog writing and how to turn it into an art form that will strengthen your brand and position you as a subject matter expert.

For those of you who don't own a Kindle device, Amazon has free apps for all computers/tablets and mobile devices, including the Kindle Cloud Reader, which works with every browser on every platform.

Get them at: http://amzn.to/2jnkIHI

Contact
Michael Cohn
***@compukol.com
End
Source:
Email:***@compukol.com Email Verified
