Founding Partners of Stange Law Firm, PC named to "The Lawyers of Distinction"
First and foremost, a potential candidate must be identified and researched. Potential candidates are identified either by nomination or by the Lawyers of Distinction organization itself. This is where the potential candidate may receive their invitation. The applications of the potential candidates are then researched and reviewed once more; going over backgrounds and making sure that the potential candidates meet LOD standards. The potential candidate attorney must have no ethical violations within the last five years, and their practice must be private. Lastly, their membership is screened and confirmed. To reach this point in the process, all attorneys must receive a high degree of personal recognition and professional competence, placing these individual attorneys in the top 10% of all the attorneys in the United States.
Kirk Stange has been recognized by many additional accolades due to his hard work and dedication to being a family lawer in St. Louis
Paola Stange is also a recipient of many other awards due to her continuous dedication to family law. Paola was named to the list of "Rising Stars" by Missouri and Kansas Super Lawyers Magazine, consecutively from the years 2013 to 2016. Paola stays continuously active in the education realm, where she has commentated at the Missouri Bar for multiple CLE's. Paola enjoys staying involved, and is on the Board of Directors of the YMCA Mid-County division.
Stange Law Firm, PC is a divorce and family law firm
Note: The choice of a lawyer is an important decision and should not be based solely upon advertisements. Kirk C. Stange is responsible for this content. Principal place of business 120 South Central Avenue, Suite 450, St. Louis (Clayton), MO 63105.
