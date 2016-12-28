 
News By Tag
* Divorce Attorneys
* Family Lawyers
* Awards
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Clayton
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
321
December 2016
31302928

Founding Partners of Stange Law Firm, PC named to "The Lawyers of Distinction"

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Divorce Attorneys
Family Lawyers
Awards

Industry:
Legal

Location:
Clayton - Missouri - US

CLAYTON, Mo. - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Stange Law Firm, PC is proud to announce that Founding Partners, Kirk and Paola Stange, have been named "The Lawyers of Distinction". The St. Louis Divorce Lawyers (http://www.stangelawfirm.com/Divorce-Separation/Divorce-FAQs/Clayton-Divorce-Lawyers.shtml) are happy to be recognized as two of the top 10% attorneys in the United States. To become a "Lawyer of Distinction", an individual must be nominated and go through a thorough step-by-step selection process.

         First and foremost, a potential candidate must be identified and researched. Potential candidates are identified either by nomination or by the Lawyers of Distinction organization itself. This is where the potential candidate may receive their invitation. The applications of the potential candidates are then researched and reviewed once more; going over backgrounds and making sure that the potential candidates meet LOD standards. The potential candidate attorney must have no ethical violations within the last five years, and their practice must be private. Lastly, their membership is screened and confirmed. To reach this point in the process, all attorneys must receive a high degree of personal recognition and professional competence, placing these individual attorneys in the top 10% of all the attorneys in the United States.

         Kirk Stange has been recognized by many additional accolades due to his hard work and dedication to being a family lawer in St. Louis (http://www.stangelawfirm.com/Family-Law-Matters/Family-La...) and in the surrounding areas. In 2015 and 2016, Kirk was recognized and added to the "Super Lawyers" list by Missouri and Kansas Super Lawyers Magazine. Kirk has also spoken for numerous CLE's through the Missouri Bar, National Business Institute, and other educational programs. Additionally, to show for his hard-work and total devotion to family law, Kirk has Kirk authored a chapter in a book through Thomson Reuters (Aspatore Publishing) in 2012 titled: Strategies for Military Family Law: Leading Lawyers on Navigating Family Law in the Armed Forces (Inside the Minds).  Kirk published a full-length book through Thomson Reuters (Aspatore Publishing) in 2014 titled: Prenuptial Agreements Line by Line. Further, in 2015, Kirk authored another chapter in a book through Thomson Reuters (Aspatore Published) titled: Strategies for Illinois Family Law: Leading Lawyers on Leveraging Alternative Dispute Resolution, Negotiating Alimony and Child Support, and Managing Client Expectations (Inside the Minds).

         Paola Stange is also a recipient of many other awards due to her continuous dedication to family law. Paola was named to the list of "Rising Stars" by Missouri and Kansas Super Lawyers Magazine, consecutively from the years 2013 to 2016. Paola stays continuously active in the education realm, where she has commentated at the Missouri Bar for multiple CLE's. Paola enjoys staying involved, and is on the Board of Directors of the YMCA Mid-County division.

         Stange Law Firm, PC is a divorce and family law firm (http://www.stangelawfirm.com/)  with locations throughout the Midwest. The firm has offices in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia, Springfield and beyond in Missouri, Illinois and Kansas.  Stange Law Firm, PC offers the resource and legal staff to assist clients during their emotional family law matter. The attorneys are able to assist in: divorce, family law, child support and custody, paternity, collaborative family law, mediation and other related matters. Stange Law Firm, PC is here to help clients rebuild their life.

Note: The choice of a lawyer is an important decision and should not be based solely upon advertisements. Kirk C. Stange is responsible for this content. Principal place of business 120 South Central Avenue, Suite 450, St. Louis (Clayton), MO 63105.

Contact
Stange Law Firm, PC
***@stangelawfirm.com
End
Source:
Email:***@stangelawfirm.com Email Verified
Tags:Divorce Attorneys, Family Lawyers, Awards
Industry:Legal
Location:Clayton - Missouri - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Stange Law Firm, PC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share