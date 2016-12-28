News By Tag
Soundview to Host an Interactive Webinar with Geoffrey Colon
Soundview Executive Book Summaries will host a free interactive webinar on January 12th with business author Geoffrey Colon, to discuss concepts from his latest book Disruptive Marketing.
Toss the linear plan, strip away conventions, and join Soundview Live for our webinar, What Hackers & Punks Can Teach Us About Navigating the New Normal with Geoffrey Colon, on a provocative, fast-paced tour of our changing world.
Packed with trends, predictions, and stories from a career spent pushing boundaries, this event will propel you out of your comfort zone and into the disruptive mindset you need for future success.
You Will Learn About a New Marketing Reality:
* Where selling is dead, but ongoing conversation thrives
* Where consumers generate the best content about brands
* Where people tune out noise and listen to feelings
* Where curiosity leads the marketing team
* Where growth depends on merging analytics with boundless creativity
About the Speaker:
Geoffrey Colon is the voice at the intersection of marketing, tech, and popular culture. Thinking is his commodity. DJ, data punk, podcaster and author, Geoffrey is a Communications Designer at Microsoft in Redmond, WA for Microsoft search advertising (Bing).
Prior to joining Microsoft in 2013, Geoffrey was vice president of digital strategy at Ogilvy & Mather in New York City. Colon has spent 20 years in various marketing capacities working for and with several of the most influential brands including Red Bull, Spotify, Netflix, American Express, The Economist, Coca-Cola, IBM, WWE and Food Network. He spent a few years in the New York City tech startup world and several years in the music industry as DJ Geoffe where he released over a dozen commercially available house music compilations. He has also worked with several high profile musical artists including Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, The White Stripes and Moby.
He is a 1994 graduate of Lehigh University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism and Mass Communications.
Learn more at http://www.summary.com/
About Soundview Executive Book Summaries
Founded in 1978, Soundview Executive Book Summaries pioneered the concept of distilling the key points and ideas of full-length business books into easy-to-read 8-page text and 20-minute audio summaries, helping readers maximize their time and business intelligence. They have continued to enhance the summary content with author interviews, interactive author webinars, and video interviews with executives. Soundview's 100,000+ subscribers worldwide include CEOs, government leaders, entrepreneurs, business consultants, academics, and students. Soundview is a part of the Philadelphia, Pa.- based Soundview, Inc. Visit http://www.summary.com/
