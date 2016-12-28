Beacon Publishing Group Releases "The Dark Place" By Michael Bray Now Available In Audiobook Format

 
NEW YORK - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing Group has just released the audiobook version of "The Dark Place" written by author Michael Bray and narrated by Morley Shulman.

When a mysterious sinkhole opens in a suburban street, nobody could ever foresee the horror that was to come.

Eight-year-old Adam Pettinger knows things. He has dreamed of the dark place and knows what resides in it.

Brian Embry is dying. With his cancer terminal, he no longer has any desire to live.

Now, these two residents of Chestnut Avenue will learn that they are connected in ways they could never imagine, and that they are the only ones who can possibly stop the thing from the dark place. It may, however, be too late.

As the sinkhole grows and the army arrives to calm the situation, they do not realise that a war centuries in the making is about to explode in their slice of suburbia, with consequences that could have deadly repercussions for all of mankind. The thing from the dark place has waited for centuries, and now it is hungry.

From the best-selling author of Project Apex and the Whisper trilogy, Michael Bray, comes a terrifying new supernatural horror unlike any other. Dare you visit the dark place and face what lives inside?

Get your copy of  "The Dark Place" today in audiobook format as it is available for download worldwide on digital sites like  iTunes, Amazon and Audible.com. Written by Michael Bray  and narrated by Morley Shulman, download this incredible horror story today.

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at http://www.BeaconPublishingGroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

Follow author Michael Bray on Twitter @michaelbrayauth

For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

Beacon Publishing Group
info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
