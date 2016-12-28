News By Tag
Ascensus Appoints Two New Regional Vice Presidents
Andy Hockman and Michael Sperduto join retirement plan sales team
Hockman will represent the Ohio Valley region, covering Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia. Sperduto will serve western Pennsylvania and New York in the new Erie region.
"Andy and Michael's knowledge and experience will help us take our sales and business support to a new level for our financial professional clients in these regions," said Anthony Bologna, vice president, national sales at Ascensus."Expanding our network of regional vice presidents reaffirms our commitment to helping financial professionals grow, retain, and maximize the efficiency of their practices."
Hockman has over 14 years of retirement industry experience in business development, marketing, and sales. He most recently served as a regional vice president for CUNA Mutual Retirement Solutions where he provided consultation to financial professionals on the development and growth of their practice. Hockman earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from The Ohio State University. He also holds his FINRA Series 6, 7, 26, and 63 designations.
Sperduto also brings over 14 years of financial services industry experience, having served as a financial advisor earlier in his career. With this background, he brings a unique perspective on how financial professionals support their clients and build their business. Sperduto previously served as a 401(k) district sales manager for ADP Retirement Services. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Wagner College. He also holds his Accredited Retirement Plan Consultant and FINRA Series 6 and 63 designations.
About Ascensus
Ascensus is the largest independent retirement and college savings services provider in the United States, helping nearly 7 million Americans save for the future. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm partners with financial institutions to offer tailored solutions that meet the needs of financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus specializes in recordkeeping, administrative, and program management services, supporting over 47,000 retirement plans and over 3.8 million 529 college savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.5 million IRAs and health savings accounts and is home to one of the largest ERISA consulting teams in the country. For more information about Ascensus, visit www.ascensus.com.
