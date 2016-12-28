Extension project of Puerto de Limón in Costa Rica counts on the innovative Exothermic Welding

Soldadura_ Exotermica_ Costa_ Rica

Laura Sanchez

***@at3w.com Laura Sanchez

-- The strategic extension will allow the tourist and social development of the Limón Region (http://www.ict.go.cr/en/documents/institutional-plans-and-documents.html), increasing the capacity of scale for cruises on their journey through the Caribbean Sea.The application of the exothermic welding tablets(http://lightningprotection-at3w.com/products/apliweld-exothermic-welding/s2xat4)was key due to corrosion problems of "Puerto de Limón" soil. Therefore, special attention has been paid to the quality of materials, using this exothermic welding solution for the connection between conductors, which provides a robustness and durability in adverse conditions that mechanical joints do not offer. In addition, the revolutionary tablet system has simplified the work by being a compact and easy to use product that also saves costs in terms of storage and transportation, by having just one reference to make any type of union and containing no flammable material in its composition.In APLICACIONES TECNOLOGICAS, S.A we are experts in lightning protection systems and lightning rods. We have at your disposal all the existing technology and innovate every day, giving suitable solutions to each particular case. We manufacture our products according to maximum quality standards. Research, innovation and safety are the key factor underlining our leadership and presence the world over.