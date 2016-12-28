News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
MMRCL Achieves SKOCH Award for IT-Optimized R&R Systems Designed by Web Werks
MMRCL recently achieved the Skoch Awards at the 46th Summit in Delhi for the IT-enabled rehabilitation and resettlement system designed by Web Werks.
The rehabilitation and resettlement system for MMRCL was developed by Web Werks and is hosted at their data center located in Mumbai. As per sources, the IT-optimized R&R system is first-of-its-
"We're glad to be a part of this MMRCL project and even more delighted that our contribution helped earn two prestigious SKOCH awards. We look forward to continue our collaboration with MMRCL and deliver our skills for good cause," said Nikhil Rathi, CEO, Web Werks.
Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (MMRCL) is reinventing transportation in Mumbai, and has currently undertaken Metro Line 3 project – a 33.5km-long corridor running along Colaba-Bandra-
"Our team was seeking a tool that would ease the complicated process of managing records and we are really impressed by the design, features and quality of the IT systems built by Web Werks. We are delighted to achieve the SKOCH award for this new tool and are appreciative to the Web Werks team," added Mrs. Maya Patole.
About Web Werks:
Web Werks is an India-based CMMI Level 5 web-development and web-hosting company with several Tier III and Tier IV data centers in India and USA. Web Werks, started in 1996, has successfully delivered numerous projects in the areas of online application development, e-commerce solutions, mobile application development, web designing, web hosting, data center services and disaster recovery services.
For More information, kindly visit https://www.webwerks.in
Media Contact
Web Werks Data Centers
08828335555
***@webwerks.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse