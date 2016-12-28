 
News By Tag
* Data Centers
* Web Hosting
* Web Development
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Thane
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
321
December 2016
31302928


MMRCL Achieves SKOCH Award for IT-Optimized R&R Systems Designed by Web Werks

MMRCL recently achieved the Skoch Awards at the 46th Summit in Delhi for the IT-enabled rehabilitation and resettlement system designed by Web Werks.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Data Centers
* Web Hosting
* Web Development

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Thane - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
* Awards

THANE, India - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (MMRCL) was awarded the SKOCH Silver Award for IT-enabled rehabilitation and resettlement system for Mumbai Metro Line – 3 project at the 46th Summit held recently at New Delhi. The Rail Corporation also received another recognition, which is the SKOCH Order-Of-Merit award for successfully qualifying amongst Top 100 projects in India.

The rehabilitation and resettlement system for MMRCL was developed by Web Werks and is hosted at their data center located in Mumbai. As per sources, the IT-optimized R&R system is first-of-its-kind and was designed under the guidance of Mrs. Maya Patole – Deputy Collector of R&R department MMRCL, in order to improve transparency, enhance efficiency, reduce disorientation and streamline the processes for maintaining records. This system helps to manage the databases of the community that needs to be moved to the rehabilitation area and provide compensation.

"We're glad to be a part of this MMRCL project and even more delighted that our contribution helped earn two prestigious SKOCH awards. We look forward to continue our collaboration with MMRCL and deliver our skills for good cause," said Nikhil Rathi, CEO, Web Werks.

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (MMRCL) is reinventing transportation in Mumbai, and has currently undertaken Metro Line 3 project – a 33.5km-long corridor running along Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ, which is a yet another step to improve conveyance in the city. As a result, it has led to displacement of people and thus, the team needs to ensure that rehabilitation is addressed to those affected. This new system helps in keeping proper records of rehabilitation and resettlement provided to the communities affected by implementation of this project. Often the compensation and rehabilitation facilities that require to be offered to these people are missed out, rendering many homeless and helpless. With the new R&R tool, the MMRCL team will be able to keep a track of all these essential things and function efficiently.

"Our team was seeking a tool that would ease the complicated process of managing records and we are really impressed by the design, features and quality of the IT systems built by Web Werks. We are delighted to achieve the SKOCH award for this new tool and are appreciative to the Web Werks team," added Mrs. Maya Patole.

About Web Werks:

Web Werks is an India-based CMMI Level 5 web-development and web-hosting company with several Tier III and Tier IV data centers in India and USA. Web Werks, started in 1996, has successfully delivered numerous projects in the areas of online application development, e-commerce solutions, mobile application development, web designing, web hosting, data center services and disaster recovery services.

For More information, kindly visit https://www.webwerks.in

Media Contact
Web Werks Data Centers
08828335555
***@webwerks.in
End
Source:
Email:***@webwerks.in
Tags:Data Centers, Web Hosting, Web Development
Industry:Business
Location:Thane - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Web Werks Data Centers News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share