PM&E, Inc. Closes On Contractual Agreement with DiNelly EXOGYRO
CEO Joseph Bourne stated, "We are pleased to announce that our business relationship with DiNelly EXOGYRO is now intact and structured for mutual long-term success. With the closing of this agreement, it is now time to get to work aggressively promoting both of our product lines. Over the coming months, we will be expanding our work force to ensure that demand is being met for the eXoGyro ultra-light units and our signature line of EVADA Aircraft."
PM&E, Inc. is an aircraft company with a contracted manufacturing facility located in Sousse, Tunisia. The company is in the process of implementing a modern manufacturing plant in Tunisia and securing a facility for aircraft assembly in Wyoming. The company manufactures their signature line of EVADA Aircraft. Through a strategic partnership with DiNelly EXOGYRO, this company also manufactures their commercial ultra-light gyrocopters at the same facility in Tunisia creating synergies and cost savings for both companies.
Commenting on the collaboration, CEO of DiNelly, Richard Waidhofer stated, "We are very pleased to be working with EVADA to kick-start the sales of the EXOGYRO Aircraft and to also complete the development of the EVADA Aircraft which will address the worldwide need for an amphibian Aircraft." He continued, "Both companies will use their existing synergies to optimize resources and profits. In addition, we will begin immediately to market both Aircrafts through the same established sales channels."
Mr. Bourne finished up with, "Some have had questions about our share structure. Here is my response. Building trust and credibility with shareholders requires transparency. We could have hidden billions of shares in a preferred share structure, be we want our investors to know exactly what they're dealing with as it pertains to total share count. With that in mind, what should be reiterated as often as possible is that, we have 1.527 billion free trading shares; all other shares are held by management and certain other major shareholders. We are building a business of integrity. That will not involve selling massive numbers of shares held by insiders, into the market. That would be counterproductive to our long-term strategy. We have implemented a lock-up and leak-out agreement for all shares over and above the free trading float and will be looking at an extension of that lock-up agreement in the coming months. As always, we want our shareholders to know that we have their best interest in mind as it pertains to the long-term growth and development of the company. We will continue to provide updates through additional press releases in the coming weeks."
Safe Harbor
Except for the historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance. In addition to the factors discussed in the filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, among the other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: adverse changes in the business conditions and the general economy; competitive factors, such as rival companies' pricing and marketing efforts; availability of third-party material products at reasonable prices; the financial condition of the customer; risks of obsolescence due to shifts in market demand; and litigation involving product liabilities and consumer issues. PM&E Inc. cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. PM&E Inc. expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in the company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
Contact:
Mr. Joseph Bourne
Title: President & CEO
Phone: 001 (307) 392-4771 (tel:%28307%
E-mail : contact@pme-
Web: http://www.pme-
PM&E Inc.
Joseph Bourne
***@pme-holding.com
