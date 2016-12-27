Spark Ideas for Spring Remodeling, Decorating and Renovations

News By Tag
The Old House New House Home Show Returns with the Latest Trends in Home Improvement
Fresh ideas for updating, renovating and beautifying home surroundings will be in abundance at the 33rd annual Old House New House Home Show, February 10 – 11 – 12. Since 1984, this one-of-a-kind event has been bringing together 300 award-winning contractors, talented designers, creative craftsmen and industry innovators with an audience of 10,000 area homeowners in a celebration of home renovation and transformation. The largest and longest-running home show in Chicagoland returns to Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main Street in St. Charles with two large exhibit halls brimming and bustling with cutting-edge displays. Explore the latest in kitchens, baths, basements, additions, architecture, new construction, landscaping, renewable energy, roofing, waterproofing, savvy storage, custom closets, insulation, fireplaces, window treatments, tile, heating and air, windows, doors, flooring and more. Show hours are Friday, Saturday and Sunday 10 am to 5 pm. Adult admission is $7. Seniors (over 62) admission is $4. Children under 18 attend free. Parking is free. Daily design workshops are included with admission; seating is limited. A portion of the ticket proceeds benefits The Habitat for Humanity of Northern Fox Valley and the ReStore Elgin. For event details, including a printable admission coupon and an exhibitor list preview, visit www.kennedyproductions.com or call 630/515-1160 for more details.
New This Year: Decorating Style School with The DIY Playbook The dynamic duo of Bridget Matkovich and Casey Finn, accomplished bloggers and die-hard do-it-yourselfers, will share their savvy skills in this engaging workshop on Sunday at noon. Learn helpful decorating hints and handy how-to's while discovering your own home style with these skilled presenters.
Paint Color Forecast with Sherwin-Williams Join Annmarie Fabbi on Friday at 11 am and dive into the Colormix 2017 paint color forecast. From dramatic dark tones to smooth serene palettes to vibrant fiery combinations, this fascinating exploration into color trends is informative, idea-sparking and inspiring… a great foundation for decorating and design projects in the new year.
Live Broadcast with WGN Radio's Lou Manfredini Enjoy a fun-filled live broadcast of the WGN Radio Mr. Fix-It show with Lou Manfredini on Saturday from 7-10 am. This entertaining, knowledge-packed program is sponsored by Perma-Seal. Following the broadcast, Lou Manfredini will meet and greet fans in the Perma-Seal Booth, #505 in the Mega Center, from 10:15-11:15 am.
Beautiful Bathrooms Join John Habermeier of Synergy Builders each day at 2 pm and discover design trends for creating beautiful bathrooms. Explore surface selection, learn space planning tips and map out successful strategies for envisioning, preparing and designing your ideal bath.
Designing Your Dream Kitchen Vineyard Chic's Pamela Coslet will present this lovely kitchen design and remodeling workshop at 1 pm daily. Discover new trends in kitchens, learn basic design strategies and enjoy energizing before and after kitchen makeover transformations with this talented local expert.
The Grand Prize Attendees can enter for a chance to win The Grand Prize, a $1000 gift certificate to utilize with the exhibitor of choice. No purchase is necessary. Contest rules are available on the event web site, www.kennedyproductions.com.
Revitalize, renovate and remodel home surroundings in style with help from the savvy specialists at The Old House New House Home Show.
