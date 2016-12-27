 
News By Tag
* Grimm
* PODCASTS
* Television Reviews
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Kansas City
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21
December 2016
3130292827

"Grimmly Speaking" Podcast Returns with Season 6 of NBC's "Grimm"

 
 
GrimmlySpeaking_iTunesCard1-1024x1024
GrimmlySpeaking_iTunesCard1-1024x1024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Jan. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- SciFi4Me.com announces the return of the Grimmly Speaking podcast, a program focused on analysis and discussion of NBC's supernatural thriller series Grimm.

The show, which stars David Giuntoli as a monster-hunting police officer, begins its sixth and final season Friday, January 6. Since the beginning of the fifth season, Maia Ades and a rotating roster of co-hosts have discussed the show and speculated on stories, characters, and expectations.

"For five seasons, I've watched Grimm and written articles about each episode," Ades enthuses, "and last season I decided the show deserved its own podcast. I've been delighted by the lively discussions each episode has yielded. Now we have thirteen more opportunities to review the show and bring to our audience opinions and insights on a show we've all enjoyed."

But while the show focuses on Grimm, and the podcast is called Grimmly Speaking, co-host Ann Laabs notes that "We're anything but. Every week, we'll gab about what worked, what didn't, and everything in between as the 'little show that could' chronicles the end of Nick Burkardt's journey."

Grimmly Speaking will air new episodes beginning Saturday, January 7, 2017.

About SciFi4Me Radio

SciFi4Me Radio is a collection of podcasts produced by the all-volunteer staff at SciFi4Me.com, an online news journal based in Kansas City, MO. With reporters in a number of cities around the country, SciFi4Me and sister site Horror4Me deliver news and opinion connected with the science fiction, fantasy, and horror genres.

For more information, visit http://www.SciFi4Me.com.

Contact
Jason P Hunt
Editor-in-Chief, SciFi4Me/Horror4Me
***@scifi4me.com
End
Source:
Email:***@scifi4me.com Email Verified
Tags:Grimm, PODCASTS, Television Reviews
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Kansas City - Missouri - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SciFi4Me.com PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share