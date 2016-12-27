News By Tag
"Grimmly Speaking" Podcast Returns with Season 6 of NBC's "Grimm"
The show, which stars David Giuntoli as a monster-hunting police officer, begins its sixth and final season Friday, January 6. Since the beginning of the fifth season, Maia Ades and a rotating roster of co-hosts have discussed the show and speculated on stories, characters, and expectations.
"For five seasons, I've watched Grimm and written articles about each episode," Ades enthuses, "and last season I decided the show deserved its own podcast. I've been delighted by the lively discussions each episode has yielded. Now we have thirteen more opportunities to review the show and bring to our audience opinions and insights on a show we've all enjoyed."
But while the show focuses on Grimm, and the podcast is called Grimmly Speaking, co-host Ann Laabs notes that "We're anything but. Every week, we'll gab about what worked, what didn't, and everything in between as the 'little show that could' chronicles the end of Nick Burkardt's journey."
Grimmly Speaking will air new episodes beginning Saturday, January 7, 2017.
About SciFi4Me Radio
SciFi4Me Radio is a collection of podcasts produced by the all-volunteer staff at SciFi4Me.com, an online news journal based in Kansas City, MO. With reporters in a number of cities around the country, SciFi4Me and sister site Horror4Me deliver news and opinion connected with the science fiction, fantasy, and horror genres.
For more information, visit http://www.SciFi4Me.com.
