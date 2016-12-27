Los Angeles Corporate Challenge Sporting Event Dates Are Set

Thousands of competitors are gearing up for what's said to be one of the biggest and best health & wellness sporting challenges in the Greater Los Angeles Area. It's 2017 and many are ready to make those healthy living resolutions come true.

-- The Los Angeles Corporate Challenge has now set all sporting event dates for the 2017 season which is set to take place between the time from of March 4 thru May 21, 2017. This event is not only good for the mind, body, and soul, but it's actually fun. Participants can compete in 30 events which include 5k Run, 3-on-3 Basketball, 5vs5 Soccer, Bike Race, Bowling, Darts, Disc Golf, Dodgeball, Duathlon, Fishing, Flag Football, Golf, Half Marathon, Horseshoes, Long Jump, Pool, Racquetball, Shot Put, Softball, Swim Meet, Table Tennis, Tennis, Track Meet, Trap Shooting, Triathlon/Team Triathlon, Tug-of-War, Volleyball, Walk, and Weightlifting. You can literally focus on being healthy while being a kid again.The Corporate Challenge allows companies, families, groups, and individuals to compete. The focus is health and wellness, the building of morale, and team building. Competitors have a deadline to register so that they can be put into the correct brackets to compete against others. The prize is 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place medals, and of course bragging rights. Hundreds of companies and thousands of individuals will compete. Thousands more will be spectators.The philosophy of the Los Angeles Corporate Challenge is to promote fitness and recreation within the Los Angeles community. No other event offers the diversity of sporting opportunities. There is something for everyone.Each year the Los Angeles Corporate Challenge chooses a charity to donate a portion of it's proceeds to. For 2017, they have chosen the Make A Wish Foundation and the American Cancer Society. Two great well known organizations. For over 35 years the Corporate Challenge has been making a difference in many peoples lives. Many have stopped smoking, dropped excess weight, and have begun to lead a healthier lifestyle.This is a truly amazing event that is beneficial to the community. Once again thousands of competitors will reap it's positive effects on their lives.