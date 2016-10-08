News By Tag
i.MX6ULL SODIMM System On Module
NXP i.MX6ULL based SODIMM SOM module integrates power efficient high performance ARM Cortex A7 CPU core
Each processor in this family provides various memory interfaces, including 16-bit LPDDR2, DDR3, DDR3L, raw and managed NAND flash, NOR flash, eMMC, Quad SPI and a wide range of other interfaces for connecting peripherals such as WLAN, Bluetooth®, GPS, displays and camera sensors.
NXP i.MX6ULL based SODIMM SOM module (http://www.iwavesystems.com/
iMX 6ULL CPU Complex
• ARM® Cortex®-A7 core @ 528 MHz, 128 KB L2 cache
iMX 6ULL Display
• Parallel LCD Display up to WXGA (1366×768)
• 8/10/16/24-bit Parallel Camera Sensor Interface
• Electrophoretic display controller support direct-driver for E-Ink EPD panel, with up to 2048×1536 resolution at 106 Hz
Memory
• 16-bit LP-DDR2, DDR3/DDR3L
• 8/16-bit Parallel NOR FLASH / PSRAM
• Dual-channel Quad-SPI NOR FLASH
• 8-bit Raw NAND FLASH with 40-bit ECC
Connectivity
• 2x MMC 4.5/SD 3.0/SDIO Port
• 2x USB 2.0 OTG, HS/FS, Device or Host with PHY
• Audio Interfaces include 3x I2S/SAI, S/PDIF Tx/Rx
• 2x 10/100 Ethernet with IEEE 1588
• 2x 12-bit ADC, up to 10 input channel total, with resistive touch controller (4-wire/5-wire)
Contact
Syed Usman Haniel
usmans@iwavesystems.com
