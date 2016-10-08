 
i.MX6ULL SODIMM System On Module

NXP i.MX6ULL based SODIMM SOM module integrates power efficient high performance ARM Cortex A7 CPU core
 
 
i.MX6ULL System on Module
i.MX6ULL System on Module
 
BANGALORE, India - Jan. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- i.MX 6ULL is a power efficient and cost optimized applications processor family featuring an advanced implementation of a single ARM Cortex-A7 core, which operates at speeds up to 528 MHz. The i.MX 6ULL applications processor includes an integrated power management module that reduces the complexity of an external power supply and simplifies power sequencing.

Each processor in this family provides various memory interfaces, including 16-bit LPDDR2, DDR3, DDR3L, raw and managed NAND flash, NOR flash, eMMC, Quad SPI and a wide range of other interfaces for connecting peripherals such as WLAN, Bluetooth®, GPS, displays and camera sensors.

NXP i.MX6ULL based SODIMM SOM module (http://www.iwavesystems.com/i-mx6ull-som-module.html) integrates power efficient high performance ARM Cortex A7 CPU core operating up to 528MHz speed with Linux OS. This cost optimized i.MX6ULL board is ultra-compact in size and integrated with on-board PMIC, Flash, DDR3 and dual Ethernet PHY. The i.MX6ULL SOM is ideally suitable for the cost & power optimized general embedded and industrial applications.

iMX 6ULL CPU Complex

• ARM® Cortex®-A7 core @ 528 MHz, 128 KB L2 cache

iMX 6ULL Display

• Parallel LCD Display up to WXGA (1366×768)
• 8/10/16/24-bit Parallel Camera Sensor Interface
• Electrophoretic display controller support direct-driver for E-Ink EPD panel, with up to 2048×1536 resolution at 106 Hz

Memory

• 16-bit LP-DDR2, DDR3/DDR3L
• 8/16-bit Parallel NOR FLASH / PSRAM
• Dual-channel Quad-SPI NOR FLASH
• 8-bit Raw NAND FLASH with 40-bit ECC

Connectivity

• 2x MMC 4.5/SD 3.0/SDIO Port
• 2x USB 2.0 OTG, HS/FS, Device or Host with PHY
• Audio Interfaces include 3x I2S/SAI, S/PDIF Tx/Rx
• 2x 10/100 Ethernet with IEEE 1588
• 2x 12-bit ADC, up to 10 input channel total, with resistive touch controller (4-wire/5-wire)

Source:iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
