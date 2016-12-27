John Cox, Noted Filmmaker, Draws Rave Reviews for CRAZY WORLD OF BILLY RABBIT on AMAZON Prime

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.
Crazy World of Billy Rabbit
- Jan. 2, 2017
-- It's titled, "The Crazy World of Billy Rabbit" and is a half hour comedy show aimed at the 8 to 15 year old crowd. "While it has the look and feel of a show for younger children, it is actually a parody of classic children's fairytale story shows," explains creator and producer John Cox. "The Eponymous character, Billy Rabbit lives in the Enchanted Forest, and he tells stories he's heard with illustrations he has obviously provided himself," muses Cox.
Cox writes, draws, performs and edits the "Crazy World of Billy Rabbit." He also produces other television shows and web series, including, "Eye on Entertainment,"
"The Storylady's Magic Book," and "The Alien's Wife." Cox' studio is located in Southern California, where he also resides with his wife and family, which also includes several live rabbits, which, no doubt, provides him inspiration for the new series.Cox is the President of Polymedia Television and is a noted filmmaker and set and event photographer. To see a promo of the series, please visit: http://FunnyOrDie.com/m/atfy
The "Crazy World of Billy Rabbit" airs on demand on Amazon Prime. The innovative television series also has a facebook page and a website, as well. For more information, contact John Cox at: polymediaentertainment@gmail.com
, visit the Official Website at: http://www.billyrabbit.com/
and visit the Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/billyrabbitkktv/
billyrabbitkktv/?
Please check this amazing new series for young people out on Amazon Prime at: https://www.amazon.com/Crazy-World-Billy-Rabbit/dp/B01MQRNCNM
Crazy-World-
Billy-Rabbit/
dp/B01MQRNCNM