Country(s)
Industry News
ClickSSL Announces Platinum Partnership with Comodo - #1 Certification Authority
ClickSSL, a foremost leader in SSL certificate provider, today unveils its new gem named Comodo CA to be added in its authenticated certificate authorities--now becoming a platinum partner of Comodo certificate authority to support its current and potential customer base by providing vast SSL certificate products.
Comodo- a number#1 and recognized certificate authority that enabled security on many business platforms and strived to provide affordable SSL certificates to end user. Comodo certificates either it is Comodo Positive SSL certificate, Comodo Wildcard SSL, Comodo multi domain SSL offers modern encryption aka SHA-2 algorithm and 2048-bit key that protects sensitive information against brute force attack and provides a smooth browsing experience in a secured manner. All Comodo certificates relate to different online security necessities and verify website identity with robust encryption.
Comodo SSL products are not limited to encryption but also offer many advantages that make it prevalent across SSL industry. Wide range of product selection, Comodo trust seal, lowest price, modern algorithm, highest validation are few Comodo SSL product benefits that an SSL seeker always look for. Few products that if we take a look upon are Comodo Positive Wildcard SSL Certificate that is best for securing unlimited sub domains on contrary, Comodo Positive SSL carries instant issuance and ideal for single domain security. While Comodo EV bears highest authentication and best suitable for e-merchants, e-commerce, banking, and financial institutions. An individual website or SMBs can take get ideal of different Comodo products features and choose an ideal product that matches its business motive and protects ongoing information between the server and the customers' browser.
Moreover, ClickSSL also uncovers its new designed website with the introduction of Comodo certificates. The new website will help users in easy checkout, valued price, free SSL tools, smooth browsing experience, etc. In addition, the newly designed website offers quick and easy navigation to dissimilar products and passes a broad understanding of the company's inventive voice over SSL products and its features. The new website has a clean and cleared design, enhanced functionality and improved rich content focused on the Company's mission to provide legitimate online security.
The goal of ClickSSL is to make cyber world secure by offering most legitimate certificates at lowest price. ClickSSL furnishes strong security for website with essential features that makes products worth for purchasing. ClickSSL is supposing upsurge in possible customers' conversations and beholding forward cherished response from our customers.
Contact
ClickSSL
***@clickssl.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse