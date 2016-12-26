 
Yakov Savitskiy Helps Businesses Leverage LinkedIn Through Interactive Workshop

 
 
Yakov Savitskiy
Yakov Savitskiy
LAS VEGAS - Dec. 31, 2016 - PRLog -- LinkedIn marketing expert Yakov Savitsky is hosting a live in-person workshop on Sunday, January 8 from 4 pm to 7 pm. The Linked Lead Academy will be held at the Beacon Center 4505 W. Hacienda Ave #G2. Attendees will learn how to use Linked In to identify their ideal clients, develop relationships with potential power partners, establish themselves as an authorities in their industries, techniques to generate solid referral leads and much more.

"The Linked Lead Academy is designed for any business owner who wants to make 2017 their most profitable year ever," Savitskiy said.  "LinkedIn has more than 450 million users and it was recently purchased by Microsoft for $26 billion. It's the best social media platform for small business owners to connect with professionals who earn $100,000 or more. You can come to this unique event with nothing but a laptop computer and leave with an optimized business development profile that few Linked In users have. The strategies that I will teach at this workshop can add directly to the bottom line of any business in just ½ hour per day."

For more information about the Linked Lead Academy or to register for the event please visit linkedleads.us/event or linkedleads.us/register.

