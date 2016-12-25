News By Tag
* Pergolas
* Decks
* Ramps
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Increase The Value of your Home by Burns Construction and Remodeling
Burns Construction and Remodeling is a leading commercial and residential construction and remodeling company that has been in business for over 25 years. The company services residents of DFW Metroplex. Burns Construction and Remodeling can help you increase the resale value of your home by remodeling it or making additions. Burns is dedicated to ensuring quality workmanship backed by many years of experience and exemplary customer service. Among the services the company offers include:
Bathroom remodeling
Kitchen remodeling
Outdoor constructions – fences, pergolas, decks, and ramps
Flooring
Room additions
Burns has a team of builders and designers that possess a wealth of experience in construction and remodeling. They can create a functional space in your home by remodeling the kitchen and bathrooms per your design plans.
The remodelers are never short of remodeling ideas. You can provide them with your remodel idea or they will inspect your home and make suggestions on the most appropriate remodel designs you can use. Burns knows too well that a home should be your sanctuary. They want to create that appealing and exciting space that you will always adore. They utilize the best products in the market and they will make sure you live to remember the work of their hands.
Home improvement projects can increase the value of a home. If you plan to sell your home soon, you may consider doing a remodel. It may be the kitchen, bathroom, or even the outdoor space. Today, home designs have changed. People are taking the outdoor space just as important as the indoor space.
The kitchen area is no longer the space for just preparing your favorite meals and recipes- it can be used as a gathering space for the family. You can even read from the kitchen as you prepare your food. The ergonomics of kitchen space require a lot of creativity and an understanding of how different systems, appliances, and the space function. Burns has a team that can transform the look and function of your kitchen and bathroom space.
Before the team begins working on your remodel project, they will visit the home, conduct a survey, examine the space, and come up with a suitable design plan that will make the space functional and attractive to the eye. And Burns does not believe that a remodel project has to be expensive. You can work on budget by employing customized kitchen and bathroom designs so that you don't put a dent on your pocket. If you're thinking of doing a remodel for your home, you can visit http://www.burnsconstructionandremodeling.com/
About Burns Construction and Remodeling:
Mark Burns owns Burns Construction and Remodeling, and over the years, the company has helped residential and commercial building owners to improve their spaces through customized remodel and building designs.
If you need a remodeling contractor, you can learn more about Burns Construction and Remodeling by visiting Click4 Home Services. Burns Construction has collaborated with Click4 Home Services to help homeowners and business building owners to find them easily and see what solutions they offer in home improvement, building construction, and remodeling.
Contact Information
Burns Construction and Remodeling
1001 Pin Oak LN
Allen, TX 75002
Tel: 214-385-9919
Website: http://www.burnsconstructionandremodeling.com/
Contact
Mo Daka
seo@Click4HomeServices.com
***@click4homeservices.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse