Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance promotes Shannon Delaney to Practice Manager
In this role, she is responsible for the management of all clinical and administrative staff to ensure proper performance of daily activities. Delaney also leads staff meetings, manages the orientation and training of new staff members, aides in payroll coordination, assists in marketing opportunities and manages social media, among other duties.
Prior to her recent promotion, Delaney was an Assistant Office Manager at the Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance Norwell location. She began her career at Peak three years ago as a Rehab Aide upon completion of her Bachelor's program.
Delaney earned a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from UMASS-Amherst and is presently pursuing a Master's degree in Healthcare Administration.
Originally from Hingham, Delaney now lives in Quincy where in her spare time she enjoys activities with friends and family, boating and running. She is involved in numerous volunteer activities performed by members of the Peak staff, including the Cradles to Crayons program, participation in local charity races and fundraising for research at Dana Farber Cancer Institute.
"We're pleased to announce Shannon's promotion," said Eric Edelman, PT, owner of Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance. "She has consistently performed in an outstanding manner and is an undeniable asset to the Peak team."
About Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Performance
Located in Norwell, Scituate, Quincy, with a new location pending in Hanover, Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance offers specialized programs tailored to their patients' needs. They offer spinal and sports injury programs, and have also developed specialized programs that address post-surgical rehabilitation, vestibular disorders, fall prevention, post-concussion syndrome, pediatrics, TMJ disorders, women's health issues, aquatic therapy and more. These specialized programs combined with their state-of-the-
