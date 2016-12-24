News By Tag
Two Laboratory Testing Inc. Employees Retire After Years of Service
Laboratory Testing Inc. celebrated the retirements this year of Chemistry Technician, Gary Doerfer, and Director of Quality, Frank Peszka, at a holiday luncheon.
Gary Doerfer of Phillipsburg, NJ has been with Laboratory Testing Inc. since July 1986 as a Chemistry Technician. Over the years, he performed a variety of tests for the Lab, including Corrosion Testing, Atomic Emissions Spectroscopy and Mechanical Testing.
Doerfer joined LTI with a degree from Ryder Technical Institute and certifications in non destructive testing. He had also been employed as the Lab Manager for Custom Alloy Corp., where he oversaw destructive testing.
The Chemistry Lab at LTI provides a wide variety of instrumental analyses, as well as classical wet chemistry. In addition to the testing performed by Gary, ICP Analysis, FTIR Analysis, PMI, EDS Analysis, RoHS Testing, Moisture Analysis and a number of other services are offered by the Chemistry Department.
Frank Peszka of Erdenheim, PA joined Laboratory Testing Inc. in October 2004 as Q.A. Specialist with over 30 years of experience in the field of Quality Assurance. He then held the position of Quality Assurance Manager at Lab Testing for six years before being promoted to Director of Quality in 2012.
In his last two positions, Peszka has enhanced LTI's Quality Management System, overseen preparation of Certified Test Reports, and administered the Lab's program that manages industry specifications for testing and calibration. He will remain with the company on a part-time basis performing vendor audits and assisting with the quality program.
Peszka holds a degree in Mechanical-Industrial Engineering From Drexel University and an ASQ CMQ/OE. Before joining LTI, he held the position of QA Manager at Yarway Corporation, where he was employed for 34 years.
