Two Laboratory Testing Inc. Employees Retire After Years of Service

Laboratory Testing Inc. celebrated the retirements this year of Chemistry Technician, Gary Doerfer, and Director of Quality, Frank Peszka, at a holiday luncheon.
 
 
Gary & Frank Retirement
Gary & Frank Retirement
 
HATFIELD, Pa. - Dec. 30, 2016 - PRLog -- The employees of Laboratory Testing Inc. helped two long-time coworkers celebrate their retirement at the company's holiday luncheon last week. Gary Doerfer, Chemistry Technician, officially retired in June 2016, but continues to work at LTI one week each month in the Chemistry Lab. The Director of Quality, Frank Peszka, will retire at the end of 2016. They were recognized and congratulated by the owners of the family business, siblings Mike and Joan McVaugh, during the luncheon. Both retirees were awarded an engraved plaque with a clock for their years of service to the company.

Gary Doerfer of Phillipsburg, NJ has been with Laboratory Testing Inc. since July 1986 as a Chemistry Technician. Over the years, he performed a variety of tests for the Lab, including Corrosion Testing, Atomic Emissions Spectroscopy and Mechanical Testing.

Doerfer joined LTI with a degree from Ryder Technical Institute and certifications in non destructive testing. He had also been employed as the Lab Manager for Custom Alloy Corp., where he oversaw destructive testing.

The Chemistry Lab at LTI provides a wide variety of instrumental analyses, as well as classical wet chemistry. In addition to the testing performed by Gary, ICP Analysis, FTIR Analysis, PMI, EDS Analysis, RoHS Testing, Moisture Analysis and a number of other services are offered by the Chemistry Department.

Frank Peszka of Erdenheim, PA joined Laboratory Testing Inc. in October 2004 as Q.A. Specialist with over 30 years of experience in the field of Quality Assurance. He then held the position of Quality Assurance Manager at Lab Testing for six years before being promoted to Director of Quality in 2012.

In his last two positions, Peszka has enhanced LTI's Quality Management System, overseen preparation of Certified Test Reports, and administered the Lab's program that manages industry specifications for testing and calibration. He will remain with the company on a part-time basis performing vendor audits and assisting with the quality program.

Peszka holds a degree in Mechanical-Industrial Engineering From Drexel University and an ASQ CMQ/OE. Before joining LTI, he held the position of QA Manager at Yarway Corporation, where he was employed for 34 years.

About Laboratory Testing Inc. -- Laboratory Testing Inc. (http://www.labtesting.com/) (LTI) of Hatfield, PA is a family-owned independent testing and metrology laboratory in business since 1984. The laboratory offers materials testing and analysis services including mechanical, chemical, metallurgical and corrosion testing, nondestructive testing, root cause failure analysis, calibration services, dimensional inspection and test specimen machining. All test and inspection results are provided in certified reports. The laboratory specializes in metal and polymer testing, but also analyzes powdered metals, ores, ferroalloys, composites and ceramics. LTI is accredited by the PRI Nadcap program in materials and nondestructive testing and by A2LA to ISO/IEC 17025 for mechanical, metallurgical and chemical testing, dimensional inspection and calibration services. LTI Metrology (http://www.ltimetrology.com/), a division of Laboratory Testing Inc., provides dimensional inspection services and NIST-traceable calibration services for measuring hand tools, masters and a wide-range of measuring instruments and equipment. On-site calibration, repairs, new instruments and replacement parts are offered. Information on Laboratory Testing services and accreditations is available at www.labtesting.com, sales@labtesting.com or 800-219-9095.

