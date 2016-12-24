News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Rootefy International Pvt. Ltd. announces new beta website launch
The new website offers visitors richer insight into the Company's revolutionary optimization of professional procurement service providers for the construction industry
The new website has a clean uncluttered design, good functionality and enhanced rich content focused on the Company's mission to rejuvenate the industry with the trend of professional & smart buying, bringing in the best of class customer experience and buying range as a one stop shop for all consumer needs whether it is B2B or B2C. The new website goes live today December 9, 2016 and is located at the address: http://www.rootefy.com/
"After working so hard on this ambitious project, we are excited about our new website launch and the robust information it provides for customers, investors, partners and media to better understand Construction Material and digital solutions we are prepared to offer. The main aim of our website will be to make the Construction process easy for the consumers, "said Mr. Nitish Gupta, Founder & CEO of Rootefy.
"Gaining from our profound experience in the construction industry, we believe that this new site will allow our visitors to have a very informative experience as we continue to grow and increase our market presence." Mr. Abhinav Gupta Founder & CMD remarked when asked about what they wish to achieve with the help of this digi-platform.
"Our website has a bundle of aspects that give you counsel about renewable energy. Air purifying through plants is a solution which is able to deliver crystal clear air in a congested environment. The connect with nature keeps our vision of sustainable development clear in addition to the main theme of construction material e-services,"
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse