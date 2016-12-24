 
December 2016





Rootefy International Pvt. Ltd. announces new beta website launch

The new website offers visitors richer insight into the Company's revolutionary optimization of professional procurement service providers for the construction industry
 
 
DELHI, India - Dec. 30, 2016 - PRLog -- Rootefy International Pvt. Ltd. (RIPL) was incepted by entrepreneurs with a spark in their eyes. They wanted to change the game by entering as a medium that declutters the construction business and digitizes it. That's why they announced today the launch of their new website which offers quick and easy access to essential information and products used in construction with the help of just one portal. They are offering a more comprehensive understanding of the Company's innovative products and services. The company is the sister concern of a leading builder company, BNB Group. This group is based in the Delhi-NCR region from the last 25 years.  Mr. Ranjan Gupta (Chairman of BNB Group) is the key investor of this venture. The website caters to different aspects which are varied into product buying, blog, career section and contact information with enlisting space for sellers.

The new website has a clean uncluttered design, good functionality and enhanced rich content focused on the Company's mission to rejuvenate the industry with the trend of professional & smart buying, bringing in the best of class customer experience and buying range as a one stop shop for all consumer needs whether it is B2B or B2C. The new website goes live today December 9, 2016 and is located at the address: http://www.rootefy.com/

"After working so hard on this ambitious project, we are excited about our new website launch and the robust information it provides for customers, investors, partners and media to better understand Construction Material and digital solutions we are prepared to offer. The main aim of our website will be to make the Construction process easy for the consumers, "said Mr. Nitish Gupta, Founder & CEO of Rootefy.

"Gaining from our profound experience in the construction industry, we believe that this new site will allow our visitors to have a very informative experience as we continue to grow and increase our market presence." Mr. Abhinav Gupta Founder & CMD remarked when asked about what they wish to achieve with the help of this digi-platform.

"Our website has a bundle of aspects that give you counsel about renewable energy. Air purifying through plants is a solution which is able to deliver crystal clear air in a congested environment. The connect with nature keeps our vision of sustainable development clear in addition to the main theme of construction material e-services," added Mr. Manish Kishore, Co-founder & CTO. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for direct emails from the Company.
