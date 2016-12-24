News By Tag
Output Factory for Adobe InDesign Now Supports Creative Cloud 2017
Zevrix Solutions announces Output Factory 1.5.60, a compatibility update to its output automation solution for Adobe InDesign.
The new version makes Output Factory compatible with the recently released InDesign CC 2017 featured as part of Adobe Creative Cloud. The update is offered free of charge to licensed users. The new version also improves the reliability of exporting InDesign documents as hi-res TIFF images on AFP network volumes.
"When every second counts Output Factory is a life saver!" says Glen Saville of Glen Saville Design studio, Hornchurch, UK. "It's a sublime beast that saves a lot of time. I just drag my files into the job list, set them up as I want and then sit back and watch the computer do its stuff."
Output Factory supports printing as well as exporting to PDF, PostScript, EPS, Flash, INX, IDML, EPUB, INDD and several image formats. It offers the following key features:
-Batch printing and exporting of InDesign files
-Output as single pages
-Create custom workflows for different job targets
-Output files to multiple formats with one click
-Variable output file names
-Layer versioning: output layer combinations as single files
-Preflight InDesign documents and skip the ones with errors
-Split InDesign files into single pages
-Preflight final PDFs
-Keep track of jobs, output files and errors
Pricing and Availability:
Output Factory can be purchased from Zevrix website for US$169.95 (Light version $119.95), as well as from authorized resellers and Adobe Exchange. Trial is also available for download. BatchOutput users can upgrade to Output Factory for $84.97. Output Factory requires Mac OS X 10.7-10.12 and Adobe InDesign CS3-CC 2017. (http://www.zevrix.com/
About Zevrix Solutions
Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Suite software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics, file delivery and Microsoft Office on Mac OS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit http://www.zevrix.com.
Contact
Leo Revzin
858-206-0607
***@zevrix.com
