The 2017 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features Play Big Academy Founder and Author Dr. Tom Hanson

-- The Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic January 12 to 14, 2017 will feature presentations by the nation's top coaches, trainers and industry experts including Dr. Tom Hanson author of "Play Big: Mental Toughness Secrets that Take Baseball Players to the Next Level", as well as Michigan State, PENN State, Virginia Tech, Kansas State and many more. Industry experts from Baseball America have called our coaches "some of the brightest minds in the game today." We are featuring 15 renowned coaches, presenting over 60 powerful and insightful talks covering topics including in-game coaching, pitching, hitting, fielding, speed, arm care, functional strength, mental edge and much more.The 3 day event is conveniently held at the Crowne Plaza at 2349 West Marlton Pike in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students under age 18. We also are offering exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.Dr. Tom Hanson is the founder of the Play Big Academy and author of the book "Play Big: Mental Toughness Secrets that Take Baseball Players to the Next Level" which introduces players and coaches to energy psychology. He also wrote Heads-Up Baseball, which has sold over 75,000 copies, and a business fable called "Who Will Do What by When: How to Improve Performance, Accountability and Trust with Integrity."Dr. Tom got his Ph.D. specializing in sport psychology from the University of Virginia in 1991 and was a tenured professor and head baseball coach at Skidmore College in upstate New York before starting his own business coaching executives and athletes. In 2001 he worked full time for the New York Yankees and his client list includes the Texas Rangers, and Minnesota Twins as well as Microsoft, American Express, and Fannie Mae. He specializes in eliminating the "yips" – an extreme anxiety condition that afflicts baseball players, golfers, tennis players and more. He lives in Tampa, FL with his wife, Master Certified Coach Birgit Zacher Hanson and their two children.