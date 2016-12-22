 
Industry News





December 2016
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
28272625242322


Asius Technologies-Powered In-Ear Monitor by Empire Ears Wins Prestigious Audiophile Award

 
 
BOULDER, Colo. - Dec. 28, 2016 - PRLog -- Asius Technologies, the only developer of music-enhancing personal audio devices that have been scientifically proven to preserve and protect hearing, announced that their joint product with prominent In-Ear Monitor (IEM) manufacturer Empire Ears, The Zeus-R Adel™, has been awarded the Headphone.guru Writer's Choice 2016 Award.

In the review of the Zeus-R Adel™, Peter Pialis, a writer for Headphone.guru emphasizes, "If you think you have to give up on sound-staging with IEMs, think again! Congratulations to the good folks at Empire Ears and Asius Technologies for combining their efforts on the Zeus ADEL IEMs…to my ears they are the best in-ear monitors I've experienced!"

Dean Vang, Founder of Empire Ears, states, "We are delighted knowing that we have earned this accolade from an influential online audiophile community such as Headphone.guru.  It especially makes us proud because we were able to quickly collaborate with Asius Technologies, and in in less than ninety days after announcing our licensing agreement with them, were able to get the Zeus-R Adel™ to market"

Stephen Ambrose, Founder, President and Chief Scientist of Asius Technologies says, "Working with Empire Ears is a breath of fresh air in this industry and we are honored to have warranted this terrific recognition.  I am pleased to work with Empire Ears and look forward to developing more products that improve the listening experience and protect the hearing of audiophiles around the world."

The entire review can be read at Headphone.guru (http://headphone.guru/headphone-guru-2016-writers-choice-...).

About Empire Ears: Empire Ears (www.empireears.com) is one of the world's preeminent in-ear monitor brands, recognized the world over for its impeccable craftsmanship and state-of-the-art engineering.  Empire Ears has always pursued a uniquely uncompromising approach to creating premium handmade in-ear monitors, maintaining a highly systemized, detail-focused, approach to "handcrafted" production.  With over 25 years of experience, co-founder and lead engineer, Dean Vang, passionately designs and engineers every in-ear monitor to deliver only the most remarkable audio reproduction possible with proprietary Empire Ears drivers and crossover networks.

About Asius Technologies:  Asius Technologies (www.AsiusTechnologies.com) develops audio technology that employs a patented second eardrum which absorbs the harmful pressures that cause hearing loss and degrade sound quality.  Asius' products are enjoyed the world over by sound engineers, musicians, audiophiles, and anyone who wears ear devices for sustained periods in loud environments.  Asius Technologies was founded by Stephen Ambrose, the "Father of Personal Audio," who trail blazed the path for the Walkman, iPod, and virtual reality devices by inventing and then commercializing the in-ear monitor (IEM).  Feeling responsible for the epidemic of hearing loss attributed to personal listening devices, Stephen is now dedicated to developing technology that not only enhances listening, but also preserves and even restores long lost hearing function.

Steven Lebischak
***@asiustechnologies.com
Click to Share