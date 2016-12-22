News By Tag
Asius Technologies-Powered In-Ear Monitor by Empire Ears Wins Prestigious Audiophile Award
In the review of the Zeus-R Adel™, Peter Pialis, a writer for Headphone.guru emphasizes, "If you think you have to give up on sound-staging with IEMs, think again! Congratulations to the good folks at Empire Ears and Asius Technologies for combining their efforts on the Zeus ADEL IEMs…to my ears they are the best in-ear monitors I've experienced!"
Dean Vang, Founder of Empire Ears, states, "We are delighted knowing that we have earned this accolade from an influential online audiophile community such as Headphone.guru. It especially makes us proud because we were able to quickly collaborate with Asius Technologies, and in in less than ninety days after announcing our licensing agreement with them, were able to get the Zeus-R Adel™ to market"
Stephen Ambrose, Founder, President and Chief Scientist of Asius Technologies says, "Working with Empire Ears is a breath of fresh air in this industry and we are honored to have warranted this terrific recognition. I am pleased to work with Empire Ears and look forward to developing more products that improve the listening experience and protect the hearing of audiophiles around the world."
The entire review can be read at Headphone.guru
About Empire Ears: Empire Ears (www.empireears.com) is one of the world's preeminent in-ear monitor brands, recognized the world over for its impeccable craftsmanship and state-of-the-
About Asius Technologies: Asius Technologies (www.AsiusTechnologies.com)
