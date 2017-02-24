News By Tag
Asius Named a Winner of Frost & Sullivan's 2017 Manufacturing Leadership Awards
Stephen Ambrose, Founder and Chief Scientist of Asius Technologies, says, "We are proud to receive this honor and look forward to the event. Our years of blood, sweat, and tears are paying off as we are bringing products to market that protect, preserve and even restore listening for our customers. Too many people have suffered hearing loss from using personal audio devices and our mission is to reverse that trend with our safer, affordable products that offer a quality listening experience while guarding against damage to your eardrums."
Asius was a winner in the "Smart Product Leadership" category. Asius will be competing against five other companies for the High Achiever Award in this category. The High Achiever winner will be announced and honored at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala, June 14, 2017, concluding the 13th annual Manufacturing Leadership Summit in Huntington Beach, California.
About the Manufacturing Leadership Council: (www.gilcommunity.com)The Manufacturing Leadership Council's mission is to enable manufacturing executives to achieve transformational growth for themselves, their companies, and the industry at large through enlightened leadership. The Council delivers thought leadership, networking, and services around a member-defined set of Critical Issues that are shaping the future of manufacturing, including an invitation-only executive organization of over 800 members; the annual Manufacturing Leadership Summit; the Manufacturing Leadership Awards; and the thought-leading Manufacturing Leadership Journal.
About Frost & Sullivan: Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community.
