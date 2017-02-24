 
News By Tag
* Hearing Loss
* Audio
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Boulder
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
February 2017
2827262524


Asius Named a Winner of Frost & Sullivan's 2017 Manufacturing Leadership Awards

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Hearing Loss
* Audio

Industry:
* Consumer

Location:
* Boulder - Colorado - US

Subject:
* Awards

BOULDER, Colo. - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Asius Technologies, which is the leader in developing music enhancing personal audio devices that have been scientifically proven to protect hearing, has been named a winner in Frost & Sullivan's 2017 Manufacturing Leadership Awards program.  The projects and individuals on the list of ML Awards winners all leverage best-in-class processes, technologies and engaged teams to distinguish themselves from the competition.  Judges include luminaries from leading manufacturing firms like IBM, The Dow Chemical Company, Ford Motor Company, Cisco Systems, Lockheed Martin, General Motors, and GE Global Research.

Stephen Ambrose, Founder and Chief Scientist of Asius Technologies, says, "We are proud to receive this honor and look forward to the event.  Our years of blood, sweat, and tears are paying off as we are bringing products to market that protect, preserve and even restore listening for our customers.  Too many people have suffered hearing loss from using personal audio devices and our mission is to reverse that trend with our safer, affordable products that offer a quality listening experience while guarding against damage to your eardrums."

Asius was a winner in the "Smart Product Leadership" category. Asius will be competing against five other companies for the High Achiever Award in this category. The High Achiever winner will be announced and honored at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala, June 14, 2017, concluding the 13th annual Manufacturing Leadership Summit in Huntington Beach, California.

About Asius Technologies:  Asius Technologies (www.asiustechnologies.com) is the leading developer of finely engineered electronic devices that are specifically designed to enhance sound while mitigating the damage to the human ear caused by air pressure.  Its products are used and enjoyed the world over by sound engineers, musicians, audiophiles, and anyone needing to utilize earbuds for a sustained period of time in noisy environments.

About the Manufacturing Leadership Council: (www.gilcommunity.com)The Manufacturing Leadership Council's mission is to enable manufacturing executives to achieve transformational growth for themselves, their companies, and the industry at large through enlightened leadership. The Council delivers thought leadership, networking, and services around a member-defined set of Critical Issues that are shaping the future of manufacturing, including an invitation-only executive organization of over 800 members; the annual Manufacturing Leadership Summit; the Manufacturing Leadership Awards; and the thought-leading Manufacturing Leadership Journal.

About Frost & Sullivan: Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community.

Contact
Steve Lebischak
***@asiustechnologies.com
End
Source:
Email:***@asiustechnologies.com
Posted By:***@asiustechnologies.com Email Verified
Tags:Hearing Loss, Audio
Industry:Consumer
Location:Boulder - Colorado - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Asius Technologies News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share