Pure Artistry Casting Call for Spring 2017 production of John Henry Redwood's The Old Settler
Character overview
Elizabeth "Bess" Borny – a 55 year old Black woman.
Quilly McGrath – a 53 year old Black woman; Elizabeth's sister.
Husband Witherspoon – a 29 year old Black man.
Lou Bessie "Charmaine" Preston – a 29 year old Black woman; Husband's love interest.
LaBrandon Tyre, the production's director, made his debut at Pure Artistry Literary Café in the Spring 2016 production of August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom as Slow Drag. A native of Midway, AL, LaBrandon has more than 16 years of theatrical experience. Throughout his experience he has filled many theatre roles, ranging from actor and costume design, to director. He is a proud of alumnus of Theatre AUM where he performed in and directed many plays. Some of his recent acting credits include Tartuffe in Tartuffe, Serge in Art, and Budford Pullander in The Great Easter Egg Hunt. Some of his directing credits include Almost Maine, Amazed (a world premiere). He was also one of the directors for Theatre AUM's 40th Anniversary Showcase. LaBrandon is excited to make his directing debut at Pure Artistry and as always, he dedicates this work to his Grandfather and family.
Find us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Pure Artistry Literary Cafe
Monique Dennis
***@palitcafe.com
