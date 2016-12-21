 
December 2016





Pure Artistry Casting Call for Spring 2017 production of John Henry Redwood's The Old Settler

 
 
MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Dec. 27, 2016 - PRLog -- Pure Artistry Literary Café welcomes John Henry Redwood's The Old Settler, April 14 & 15, 2017. The Old Settler, a gentle, sweet-natured comedy about life in Harlem in 1943, is directed by LaBrandon Milbre-Tyre. Auditions will take place at 142 West Jeff Davis Avenue Montgomery, AL 36104 and are set for Friday, January 6 (7pm to 10pm); Saturday, January 7, 2017 (11am to 4pm); with callbacks Sunday, January 8 (3pm to 7pm). Auditioning actors should come prepared with a memorized one-minute character monologue and their best 16 bars of an old negro spiritual. Email headshot/photo, and acting resume to perform@paLitCafe.com to schedule audition. For more information, contact Monique Dennis at info@palitcafe.com, call 334.528.0174.

Character overview

 Elizabeth "Bess" Borny – a 55 year old Black woman.

 Quilly McGrath – a 53 year old Black woman; Elizabeth's sister.

 Husband Witherspoon – a 29 year old Black man.

 Lou Bessie "Charmaine" Preston – a 29 year old Black woman; Husband's love interest.

LaBrandon Tyre, the production's director, made his debut at Pure Artistry Literary Café in the Spring 2016 production of August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom as Slow Drag. A native of Midway, AL, LaBrandon has more than 16 years of theatrical experience. Throughout his experience he has filled many theatre roles, ranging from actor and costume design, to director. He is a proud of alumnus of Theatre AUM where he performed in and directed many plays. Some of his recent acting credits include Tartuffe in Tartuffe, Serge in Art, and Budford Pullander in The Great Easter Egg Hunt. Some of his directing credits include Almost Maine, Amazed (a world premiere). He was also one of the directors for Theatre AUM's 40th Anniversary Showcase. LaBrandon is excited to make his directing debut at Pure Artistry and as always, he dedicates this work to his Grandfather and family.


Find us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/palitcafe.

Pure Artistry Literary Cafe
Monique Dennis
***@palitcafe.com
