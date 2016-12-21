2017 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features SETON HALL Associate Head Coach Phil Cundari

Phil Cundari

-- The Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic January 12 to 14, 2017 will feature presentations by the nation's top coaches including Phil Cundari of Seton Hall as well as Louisville, Michigan State, Virginia Tech, Kansas State and many more. Industry experts from Baseball America have called our coaches "some of the brightest minds in the game today." We are featuring 15 renowned coaches, presenting over 60 powerful and insightful talks covering topics including in-game coaching, pitching, hitting, fielding, speed, arm care, functional strength, mental edge, and much more.The 3 day event is conveniently held at the Crowne Plaza at 2349 West Marlton Pike in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students under age 18. We also are offering exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.Phil Cundari will enter his 17th season and sixth year on the coaching staff at Seton Hall University as Associate Head Coach. Cundari was promoted following the 2011 season after winning its second BIG EAST Championship during Cundari's tenure and being named National Pitching Coach of the Year. In his tenure, Cundari has coached 21 players who were either selected in the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft or signed as a free agent.Following a stellar three-year career for the Pirates from 1983-85, Cundari was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in 1985, where he pitched in the Oakland organization for four years, reaching as high as the AA level in 1987 before his career was cut short by an arm injury.At Seton Hall, Cundari ranks second in career wins (26), fifth in games started (36) and seventh in strikeouts (217) while playing just three seasons. He capped off his career in fine fashion, garnering BIG EAST Pitcher of the Year and Second Team All-America honors in 1985 after winning 12 games, striking out 98 and posting a 1.74 earned run average. Cundari's 1.22 ERA in BIG EAST games still stands as a conference record. Cundari was inducted into Seton Hall's Hall of Fame in February 2010.Cundari returned to Seton Hall to earn his bachelor's of social work in 1989.