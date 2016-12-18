 
Industry News





BASYS Releases Video featuring 4 Steps to set 1st Year Merchant Services Program Goals

 
 
Listed Under

LENEXA, Kan. - Dec. 23, 2016 - PRLog -- BASYS Processing released the 4th video in their Merchant Services Bank Education Series this week. The video, "What Are Reasonable Goals To Set For A 1st Year Merchant Services Program?" details 4 steps for bank leaders to create customized, realistic goals for a 1st year merchant services program.

"We are frequently asked about setting goals for the 1st year of a merchant services program; both new programs, and the first year after a conversion to a new processor," says Rick Hannon, EVP of Bank Services at BASYS. "Instead of just throwing out a number, we walk our bank partners through 4 steps to set 1st year goals, customized for their bank."

"What Are Reasonable Goals To Set For A 1st Year Merchant Services Program?" and the other videos in the Merchant Services Bank Education Series, are available to view online at: www.basyspro.com/bank-education-series.

Targeted at bank executives, the 5-part Merchant Services Bank Education Series breaks down the components of an extremely successful program, providing the knowledge necessary to maximize the revenue of a bank's merchant services portfolio.

"In our years of meeting with banks across the country, we have found that most are not given the proper attention and training essential for a successful merchant services program. Although every bank does merchant services a little differently, we have developed a comprehensive program to significantly increase merchant services revenue," said Brady Hanna, EVP of Financial Services at BASYS.

The series, which began in November, also contains these videos:

Wed, 11/096 Steps to Maximize Your Bank's Merchant Services Revenue – Non-interest income is more important than ever. These are the most important 6 steps you can take to elevate your merchant services program to the next level. Banks who implement all 6 steps grow at a tremendous rate.

Tue, 11/225 Steps to Identify Your Merchant Services Potential – Do you wonder what the size of your portfolio should be based on the size of your bank? How many merchants? How much monthly revenue? Every market is different. These steps will help you analyze your bank's true potential.

Wed, 12/07Tapping Into Merchant Services With Analytics – What data should you be tracking in your merchant services portfolio? We will discuss 6 key metrics that help you effectively monitor and manage your program.

The final Merchant Services Bank Education Series video will be released after the holidays:

Wed, 01/04What Merchant Services Program Is Best For My Bank? – The decision between a Referral program and an Agent program is key to growing your merchant services portfolio. Maybe your bank needs a Sales (Hybrid) program. We will explain the different programs, and offer advice on determining which program is the best fit for your bank.

The Merchant Services Bank Education Series videos will be available to view online, as they are released at: http://www.basyspro.com/bank-education-series.

About BASYS Processing
BASYS Processing is merchant services born from banking. Founded by a family that once owned a bank, BASYS is a true business partner for credit card and debit card processing. BASYS Processing provides credit card and debit card processing services, and solutions that include terminals, virtual terminals, e-commerce, mobile, and point-of-sale; customized to fit any need.  Banks, associations, and software partners depend on us to strengthen their reputations and relationships with their customers by providing remarkable service paired with ultimate flexibility and pricing. Merchants depend on us to make accepting credit cards and debit cards convenient, safe & affordable. BASYS was founded in 2002 on one philosophy: to take care of our merchants, partners, and employees so they never want to leave. We are dedicated to working one-on-one with our customers to design the perfect solution. BASYS is Personalized Payment Processing. Learn more at http://basyspro.com, and connect with us on:

LinkedIn:    www.linkedin.com/company/basys-processing-inc-

Twitter:       www.twitter.com/BASYSProcessing

Pinterest:    www.pinterest.com/basysprocessing

Instagram:  www.instagram.com/basysprocessing/

Vimeo:        vimeo.com/basysprocessing

BASYS Processing
Patrick Redd, Marketing Director
***@basyspro.com
