"What Merchant Services Program is Best for My Bank?" is Topic of Latest BASYS Video

 
 
LENEXA, Kan. - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- "What Merchant Services Program is Best for My Bank?" is the subject of the latest BASYS Processing video.  Released today, this 5th and final installment in BASYS' Merchant Services Bank Education Series provides a detailed description of 3 different programs, and walks bank leaders through a series of questions to determine which program will be the best fit for their bank.

"We see it all the time where banks are in a Referral Program, but they're more hands on like a Sales Bank," says Rick Hannon, EVP of Bank Services at BASYS. "So, they are doing all the effort, but only being paid as a Referral Bank. We can help align a bank's resources and effort with bank revenue."

Targeted at bank executives, the 5-part Merchant Services Bank Education Series from BASYS Processing breaks down the components of an extremely successful program, providing the knowledge necessary to maximize the revenue of a bank's merchant services portfolio.

"In our years of meeting with banks across the country, we have found that most are not given the proper attention and training essential for a successful merchant services program. Although every bank does merchant services a little differently, we have developed a comprehensive program to significantly increase merchant services revenue," said Brady Hanna, EVP of Financial Services at BASYS.

"What Merchant Services Program is Best of My Bank?" and the other videos in BASYS Processing's Merchant Services Bank Education Series, are available to view online at: http://www.basyspro.com/bank-education-series.

The series, which began in November, also contains these videos:

— 6 Steps to Maximize Your Bank's Merchant Services Revenue – Non-interest income is more important than ever. These are the most important 6 steps you can take to elevate your merchant services program to the next level. Banks who implement all 6 steps grow at a tremendous rate.

— 5 Steps to Identify Your Merchant Services Potential – Do you wonder what the size of your portfolio should be based on the size of your bank? How many merchants? How much monthly revenue? Every market is different. These steps will help you analyze your bank's true potential.

— Tapping Into Merchant Services With Analytics – What data should you be tracking in your merchant services portfolio? We will discuss 6 key metrics that help you effectively monitor and manage your program.

— What Are Reasonable Goals To Set For A 1st Year Merchant Services Program? – Setting revenue expectations for the 1st year of a merchant services program can be very difficult. We will guide you through questions to ask yourself, and follow-up steps to create customized goals for your bank.


About BASYS Processing

BASYS Processing is merchant services born from banking. Founded by a family that once owned a bank, BASYS is a true business partner for credit card and debit card processing. BASYS Processing provides credit card and debit card processing services, and solutions that include terminals, virtual terminals, e-commerce, mobile, and point-of-sale; customized to fit any need.  Banks, associations, and software partners depend on us to strengthen their reputations and relationships with their customers by providing remarkable service paired with ultimate flexibility and pricing. Merchants depend on us to make accepting credit cards and debit cards convenient, safe & affordable. BASYS was founded in 2002 on one philosophy: to take care of our merchants, partners, and employees so they never want to leave. We are dedicated to working one-on-one with our customers to design the perfect solution. BASYS is Personalized Payment Processing.

Contact
BASYS Processing
Patrick Redd, Marketing Director
***@basyspro.com
