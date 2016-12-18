News By Tag
Toll Brothers Colorado collects nearly 400 pounds of supplies for troop overseas
For the fifth year, Toll Brothers has participated in Operation Holidays from Home and sent items to troops in Qatar.
Items collected were sent to support Senior Airman Benjamin England and the 25 men in his unit. They are stationed in Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, and the unit currently is maintaining and repairing runways within the Civil Engineering Division. England's mother, Colleen Dritschel, works for Toll Brothers' New Jersey Division.
"We support the service of all of our troops and are pleased to be able to collect so many needed items for SrA England and the members of his group," says Mark Bailey, Colorado Division President. "We thank all who donated items this year and also appreciate the help of the University Pak Mail Store in Denver that once again donated the boxes and packing supplies."
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 600 company founded in 1967, embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently building in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company whose stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. In FORTUNE Magazine's 2016 Survey of The World's Most Admired Companies®* Toll Brothers was ranked #6 worldwide across ALL INDUSTRIES in Quality of Products/Services Offered after Apple, Walt Disney, Amazon, Alphabet, and Nordstrom, and before Netflix and Facebook. In the same 2016 survey, Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder Worldwide. For more information, visit www.TollBrothers.com/
This is not an offering where prohibited by law.
