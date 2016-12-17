Gantry cranes are useful to lift solutions for many different applications. We have portable gantries which are mostly used in plant maintenance

-- Gantry and Goliath Cranes manufacturer for Different application Moving and lifting heavy materials doesn't have to involve installing expensive equipment or permanently changing your facility. We are the best. These gantry cranes do not require permanent installation required. The cranes could be easily assembled and the portable design allows us for easy relocation also. All the nuts, bolts, and pins are plated for corrosion resistance and the gantries are generally painted in yellow.Gantry cranes are useful to lift solutions for many different applications. We have portable gantries which are mostly used in plant maintenance. It is used to the company for replacement and relocation of equipment and machinery. We have also got adjustable gantries which are used in warehouses of big companies where movement of the load is done through aisles, doorways and over and under obstructions. There are tracked mounted gantries which are required for lifting and moving of heavy loads over a fixed route. All the Gantry cranes are for industrial use and are not used for transport of human cargo.All our Gantry Cranes are uniquely designed to be disassembled when not in use for compact storage and easier transportation. It allows shipping of cranes easily from one job site to another. Most of these cranes have all of the standard features of the AHS cranes with the added bonus of being able to disassemble the unit into a small storage envelope. These cranes are more economical and flexible than permanent cranes.We are the leading, which have been increasingly used in the shipbuilding industry for last five decades. We manufacture Goliath cranes as per the need of the client. Their size and lifting capacity becomes larger as the size of ships and their building blocks is increased. These are very large metallic structures which have a lifting capacity of up to 1500 tonnes, the lifting height is between 50 and 115 m and a rail span of up to 210 m.There are three different types of service which are usually applied on a Goliath crane structure during its lifetime, in periods superimposed on each other. These are maintenance, reconditioning or refurbishment and enhancement of technical/operational life. The reconditioning or refurbishment generally commences at about 20-25 years of age of the Goliath crane. It totally depends upon depends on the rate of utilisation of the crane. The maintenance is applicable after fifteen 15 years. Moreover, It takes around 20-25 years of operation) for the various defects of the steel structure (i.e. cracks) to grow enough to work themselves through the current elastic protective coating systems. The third service type which is an enhancement of technical/operational is carried out life during the lifetime of a crane structure involves interventions and are still in an exploration and experience collecting stage.We provide cranes which are highly adaptable and fit well to various workshops and industries. Moreover, we are the leadingwhich provides cranes which are cost-effective and can handle construction materials of up to 2,000 kg. We offer both over-braced JIB cranes with an enclosed XM steel profile and under-braced JIBS.