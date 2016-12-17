 
Industry News





December 2016
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
23222120191817


Willis Programs offers niche dairy farm insurance program

 
 
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - Dec. 23, 2016 - PRLog -- Willis Programs' (www.willisprograms.com) dairy farm insurance program, "DairyProtector," was developed specifically to meet the unique exposures of the dairy industry.  The program is designed for dairy farms with cows producing raw milk for bulk sale and offers the ability to provide blanketed livestock and farm package coverage under one program, thereby optimizing loss experience, and striving to keep rates stable over time.

Written through an admitted carrier rated "A+" by A.M. Best, this dairy farm insurance program is a customized insurance solution developed to cover a broad spectrum of exposures that face dairy clients. The program is available in all states, but currently has exclusive distribution agreements in place for Idaho, and Nebraska. If you represent a dairy operation outside those states, please contact us.

The DairyProtector insurance program includes, but is not limited to coverages such as blanketed livestock coverage, automobile, crime, property, inland marine, and employee benefits.

For additional information on Willis Programs' dairy farm insurance program,DairyProtector, please visitwww.dairyprotector.comor contact James Kelley at (603) 334-3084 or at james.kelley@willistowerswatson.com.

About Willis Programs

Willis Programs serves commercial insurance brokers throughout the United States with over 30 unique insurance programs serving a range of businesses, from auto dealers to well drillers.

Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Willis Programs has a staff of 200 dedicated professionals.Additional Willis Programs locations include Salt Lake City, Utah; Hartford, Connecticut; Tampa, Florida; Southfield, Michigan; Denver, Colorado (Freberg Environmental, Inc.); and Burlington, Vermont (Smith, Bell & Thompson, Inc.).

Willis Programs is committed to providing first class client service with a sense of urgency, professionalism and integrity. The company can assemble a full range of coverage including Property, Inland Marine, General Liability, Workers' Compensation, D&O, Professional Liability, Auto, and Umbrella Liability.  Willis Programs is an active member of the Target Markets Program Administrators Association and has been a proud recipient of the Target Markets Best Practices Designation since 2008.

A complete list of program offerings can be found at http://www.willisprograms.com

Contact
Christina Brown
christina.brown@willis.com
Source:Willis Programs
