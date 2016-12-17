Come Live the Dream in Colts Neck

Born out of the love of horses, 45 Yearling Path marries horse lovers and home buyers to create the perfect "Equestrian Lifestyle."

Sarah F. Findel

Licensed Real Estate Sales Person

9082293000

sarah@sarahfindel.com

Born out of the love of horses, 45 Yearling Path marries horse lovers and home buyers to create the perfect "Equestrian Lifestyle."Currently available for purchase, this 4500 sq.ft. Colonial with rocking chair front porch is located in one of Colts Neck's most enviable neighborhoods. This gorgeous property set on over 2.6 acres of immaculately manicured and mature private lawn and landscaping affords stylish designer living with a blend of country flair. From the elegant pear tree lined driveway welcoming you home, to the spacious two story foyer with a breathtaking chandelier illuminating your arrival, you will be greeted by a beautifully appointed 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath home with an open floor plan that is ideal for any entertainer.Although the home is located in of Monmouth County's most affluent suburbs, the draw for many that choose to move here is because of its open spaces and close proximity to the Jersey Shore, states listing agent Sarah Findel with Engel & Völkers Real Estate. "Colts Neck is known as having the most amazing scenery in all of New Jersey," she continued and after a personal tour, we couldn't agree more. The architecture is comprised of farmlands, horse farms and orchards. Commuters not only appreciate the town's country flair but enjoy a short distance drive to New York or Philadelphia.For those looking to live in one of the top 100 places as voted by CNN Money, this could be your chance to saddle up and claim this home as your own.