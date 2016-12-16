News By Tag
Are you an athlete and suffer from frequent muscle spasms? Want to build muscle the right way?
Do you want to improve your performance as an athlete?
Are you suffering from chronically muscle spasms and pain?
We have teamed up with Compex, the world leader in wireless electro muscle stimulator (EMS) to deliver the best solution to anyone suffering from any kind of muscle pain.
When looking to improve performance and well being, Compex Electrical Muscle Stimulation has become an essential go-to training tool as a complement to or occasionally to replace voluntary physical activity. Whether used for training and muscle strength, relaxation and pain relief, Compex fully assumes its responsibilities as electro stimulation market leader. The faultless technology of Compex, drawn from its double roots - Swiss quality and medical requirement - is light, portable and easy to use. Since the launch of mi-muscle intelligence, simplicity has become the upmost importance, which is seen in each product. As the leader in the industry, it's our responsibility to push the limits and produce the best. http://buff.ly/
For the first time, athletes and active individuals can use professional electro stimulation without the use of wires. Compex Wireless Muscle Stimulator is the first wireless electro muscle stimulator (EMS) in the world to use wireless technology that offers professional training with safe and effective muscular contraction.
With the light, mobile product design, Compex Wireless Muscle Stimulator allows you to train any place and time without any limitations. With plenty of program options, find the right program to help you improve your performance goals. As the first device in the world for the sports community, athletes can use wireless electro stimulation for a complete workout, before, during and after.
Backed by clinical trials proving their effectiveness, Compex electric muscle stimulators belong to medical device category class II and meet the requirements of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
For get the right tools which can help you visit us here: www.wellnessonesource.com
