 
News By Tag
* Ems
* Electric Muscle Stimulator
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fitness
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Las Vegas
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2016
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716

Are you an athlete and suffer from frequent muscle spasms? Want to build muscle the right way?

 
 
51GhgAU8WEL
51GhgAU8WEL
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Ems
Electric Muscle Stimulator

Industry:
Fitness

Location:
Las Vegas - Nevada - US

Subject:
Products

LAS VEGAS - Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- Are you an athlete and suffer from frequent muscle spasms? Do you want to build muscle the right way? Speed, strength, endurance, vertical jump and more. They're the building blocks for any athlete to improve their performance and be great at their sport. Integrate The Compex EMS helps you achieve optimum health and fitness features 3 programs. Read more here discover the benefits of using Compex Edge EMS: see link below.

Do you want to improve your performance as an athlete?
Are you suffering from chronically muscle spasms and pain?
We have teamed up with Compex, the world leader in wireless electro muscle stimulator (EMS) to deliver the best solution to anyone suffering from any kind of muscle pain.
When looking to improve performance and well being, Compex Electrical Muscle Stimulation has become an essential go-to training tool as a complement to or occasionally to replace voluntary physical activity. Whether used for training and muscle strength, relaxation and pain relief, Compex fully assumes its responsibilities as electro stimulation market leader. The faultless technology of Compex, drawn from its double roots - Swiss quality and medical requirement - is light, portable and easy to use. Since the launch of mi-muscle intelligence, simplicity has become the upmost importance, which is seen in each product. As the leader in the industry, it's our responsibility to push the limits and produce the best. http://buff.ly/2hsxQOq
For the first time, athletes and active individuals can use professional electro stimulation without the use of wires. Compex Wireless Muscle Stimulator is the first wireless electro muscle stimulator (EMS) in the world to use wireless technology that offers professional training with safe and effective muscular contraction.
With the light, mobile product design, Compex Wireless Muscle Stimulator allows you to train any place and time without any limitations. With plenty of program options, find the right program to help you improve your performance goals. As the first device in the world for the sports community, athletes can use wireless electro stimulation for a complete workout, before, during and after.
Backed by clinical trials proving their effectiveness, Compex electric muscle stimulators belong to medical device category class II and meet the requirements of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

For get the right tools which can help you visit us here: www.wellnessonesource.com

Contact
WellnessOneSource
***@wellnessonesource.com
End
Source:wellnessonesource
Email:***@wellnessonesource.com Email Verified
Tags:Ems, Electric Muscle Stimulator
Industry:Fitness
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
WellnessOneSource.com PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 22, 2016 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share