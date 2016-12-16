 
Industry News





Hip Hop Has A New Fresh Breath Of Air

 
 
Money Coming In Entertainment Presents DonSpig
HOUSTON - Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- Money Coming In Entertainment©® . Presents, DonSpig! A New UP and COMING Artist out of Houston,Texas. "Cook it Cut It Whip It" is the first of, many singles to drop from the young phenom. Motivated by a lack of quality music on the hip hop scene, DonSpig, is coming to fill the void of real music enthusiasts who crave the true art form of hip hop. Lyrics, catchy hooks, and an Artist who's actually SAYING something! DonSpig's music gives back to the culture what it's been missing. With roots embedded in the south DonSpig is bringing back the true sound the has given the south the reign as the king of rapers. If you, as a fan of hip hop, have grown tired of the same old redundant sputter of cloned lyrics your are in for a treat. Mix trap style, with the subtle smoothness of R&B, you get DonSpig, The new voice of change in hip hop music. With the release of, "Cook it Cut It Whip it" on YouTube, DonSpig is seeing some incredible numbers and fans are loving it. Treat yourself to real music and check out DonSpig on YouTube and join the building fan base. So stay tuned and follow the Money, cause it's coming in.

You can check out DonSpig's New Hit Single "Cook it Cut It Whip it" Here =>Watch Video Here (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2D-Kehw4k1E)



Check Out DonSpig on Instagram here => Visit DonSpig's Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/donspigitti/)

