Industry News





December 2016
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716


VERC Enterprises presents two $500 grants to Trinity Catholic Academy in Brockton

 
 
VERC Trinity Ed Alliance Dec 2016
VERC Trinity Ed Alliance Dec 2016
 
BROCKTON, Mass. - Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- VERC Enterprises, a leading convenience store and Mobil/Gulf gasoline operator with locations throughout Eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire, recently presented Trinity Catholic Academy in Brockton with two checks for $500, grants made possible through the ExxonMobil Educational Alliance Program.

Funded by the ExxonMobil Corporation and Global Partners LP, the ExxonMobil Educational Alliance program is designed to provide local retailers an opportunity to invest in the future of their communities through educational grants to neighborhood schools.

Barry Ahern, Director of Operations and Human Resources at VERC Enterprises presented the checks totaling $1,000 to John Giuggio, Principal of the Upper Campus on behalf of VERC Pembroke Mobil and VERC Randolph Mobil.

"We're proud to participate in such a fine program that recognizes and supports the quality of local schools," said Leo Vercollone, CEO of VERC Enterprises.

About VERC Enterprises

VERC Enterprises is the region's leading, independent chain of convenience stores and gasoline stations, with locations throughout Eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire.  The company began 39 years ago with a single car wash in Marshfield, in a business founded by Eugene Vercollone. Today two of Mr. Vercollone's sons operate the company, with Leo as President and Paul as Vice President. The firm has more than 270 employees and is a leader in hiring those with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. In 2011 VERC Enterprises was recognized by the Boston Business Journal as a Best Place to Work in Massachusetts and as a Leader in Diversity and in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2016 by the Boston Globe as a Best Place to Work in Massachusetts. For additional information, please visit the website, www.vercenterprises.com, or call 781-934-7300.

To learn more about VERC, please view: https://www.youtube.com/embed/videoseries?list=PLesS4W9hj...



PHOTO: (Left to right) Barry Ahern, Director of Operations and Human Resources, VERC Enterprises presents two checks totaling $1,000 to students at Trinity Catholic Academy and Upper Campus Principal John Giuggio. The grant was made possible through the ExxonMobil Educational Alliance Program.
Source:VERC Enterprises
