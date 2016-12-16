News By Tag
Chiropractic Society of Rhode Island joins front lines in the battle against opioids addiction
"People are prescribed opioids for back, low back and neck pain, headaches, neuro-musculoskeletal conditions and other related conditions. These are all conditions that can be lessened and possibly prevented with conservative chiropractic care that can reduce spinal stress (subluxation)--
In recent years, at least half of all U.S. opioid overdose deaths involved a prescribed opioid. In 2014, more than 14,000 people died from overdoses involving these drugs, with the most commonly overdosed opioids -- Methadone, Oxycodone (such as OxyContin®), and Hydrocodone (such as Vicodin®).
"Loss of life to opioid addiction is tragic, there's no denying that. Even less extreme cases of opioid use and abuse have consequences,"
Part of CSRI's grassroots movement includes the distribution of information to patients and other interested parties. The Society has also set up a speaker's bureau where chiropractors will speak to local businesses and civic groups on chiropractic as an alternative to prescription pain killers.
"The scary part of the opioid epidemic is that it could happen to any of us who trust that pain killers prescribed to us will not harm us," said Dr. Gottfried. "Unfortunately, that's not always the case. That's why the best course for pain is to treat it naturally with chiropractic."
To arrange for a chiropractor to speak to your group, contact CSRI at 401-207-0700 or e-mail director@richiro.org. To find a chiropractor in Rhode Island, you can go to www.richiro.org.
About Chiropractic Society of Rhode Island (CSRI)
Founded in 1918, CSRI is one of the oldest chiropractic associations in the United States and represents almost half of the chiropractic physicians in the Ocean State. In addition to providing a regional voice for chiropractors in the business and legislative arenas, CSRI also helps educate the general public on the benefits of chiropractic. Those all-natural benefits can include relief from headaches, asthma, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, carpal tunnel, colic, and stress, just to name a few. The Chiropractic Society of Rhode Island is located at 1272 West Main Road, Building 2, Middletown, RI 02842. For more information, call (401) 207-0700 or visit www.RIchiro.org.
Contact
Steve Dubin
***@prworkzone.com
