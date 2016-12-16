News By Tag
MBMA 2016 Annual Report Now Available for Building Design and Construction Profession
The Metal Building Manufacturers Association (MBMA) announces the release of its 2016 Annual Report, giving build-design professionals important information about MBMA's latest cutting-edge initiatives and programs.
"This last year was filled with tremendous growth and opportunities for our association and we are very proud of all that has been accomplished,"
"For more than 60 years, MBMA has raised the bar for the metal building systems industry with its legacy of leadership,"
The 2016 Annual Report details recent accomplishments made by MBMA, some of which include:
· developing the first-ever college capstone courses on metal building design
· producing several new technical manuals
· influencing important code changes
· creating educational webinars, videos and podcasts
· completing three industry-wide Environmental Product Declarations
· adding a new membership category to include architects and engineers
Also, in 2016, MBMA played an important role in instituting a new Founders category in the Metal Construction Hall of Fame, which pays tribute to early industry trailblazers.
"The exceptional leadership that our association provides is bar none. MBMA's highly-skilled members work alongside other industry experts and organizations to improve the safety, quality and durability of low-rise construction for future generations,"
MBMA's membership represents more than $2 billion in annual shipments and accounts for nearly half of the total non-residential, low-rise construction market in the United States.
MBMA also provides engineering leadership through the many research programs it sponsors annually, often in coordination with major universities and engineering schools throughout North America. This research is used to improve the performance, efficiency and quality of metal building systems—and serves to elevate the technology used to produce them.
Founded in 1956, MBMA serves manufacturers and suppliers as it works to promote the metal building systems industry. For over 60 years, its membership has supplied high-quality buildings for use in commercial, retail, office, industrial, institutional and other end-uses. The association provides a wealth of useful information on its website, www.mbma.com, for anyone who works with or is interested in metal building systems. It includes technical materials and design guides.
