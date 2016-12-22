 
Industry News





Shermco Contributes to WFAA TV's Santa's Helpers

Shermco Industries' 6th year participating in Pete Delkus's annual charity event.
 
 
Shermco employees delivering toys to WFAA studio.
 
IRVING, Texas - Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- Representatives from Shermco Industries delivered two trailers full of toys to the WFAA Channel 8 studio for the Santa's Helpers drive led by Channel 8's Pete Delkus on December 19. Shermco employees, families and friends contributed to the drive, starting in early November. With more than $7,000 in cash collected, combined with new toy donations, Shermco employees were able to donate more than $12,500 in toys with the added help of Walker Services who added $2500 in toys to the effort. This is Shermco Industries' 6th year to participate in this worthwhile charity event. "I'd like to thank everyone who came together to make this happen. Their generosity will be responsible for more smiles and happy children on Christmas morning this year. Also, I'd like to extend a special thanks to the Toys R Us in Allen for stretching our donation dollars with some special discounts and to Ron Widup, our CEO, for allowing and supporting this effort," said Calvin Earp who coordinate the annual project at Shermco.

ABOUT SHERMCO

Shermco Industries is the leading independent provider of safe and reliable acceptance testing, commissioning, maintenance, repair and remanufacturing of electrical equipment and power distribution systems. With service centers located throughout North America, certified technicians and engineers focus on servicing both scheduled and unexpected projects for large commercial, industrial and utility customers. Shermco, a leader in electrical safety and technical training, focuses on industrial electrical contracting, utility, wind turbine maintenance and disaster recovery services. Shermco Industries is a member in good standing with the Electrical Apparatus Service Association, American Wind Energy Association, Professional Electrical Apparatus Recyclers League, and the InterNational Electrical Testing Association. For more information about Shermco Industries, visit https://www.shermco.com

Contact
Kevin Alewine
9727935523
***@shermco.com
Source:Shermco Industries
Email:***@shermco.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Dec 22, 2016
