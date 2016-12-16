News By Tag
Finally The Christmas Miracle We Have All Been Waiting For… Tangle-Free Christmas Lights
Never Tangle Lights has cured tangled Christmas lights once and for all!
Some of those better ways include wrapping the lights around a paper towel roll, bagging each strand in its own long, slender bag or constructing some sort of apparatus out of egg cartons. All these creative solutions are not very effective and end up taking up too much room in storage.
Last year we tried out what we thought was an ingenious solution— zigzagging the cord as originally packed. After hours of painstakingly tedious work, we decided that was too much trouble. Enough was enough. We were going to solve this problem, a problem the Grinch himself likely invented.
Never Tangle Lights' patent pending design is the first ever holiday light string to incorporate a means to store your lights tangle free in the actual light string itself. A thin cord is threaded through guides which are placed halfway between each individual light on the light string. All it takes is one quick pull of the cord to prepare your Never Tangle Lights for a healthy, happy, and of course, tangle-free vacation in the attic.
Next year, you simply pull the lights out for easy holiday decorating.
You can view our project video and support our project as we launch Never Tangle Lights on Kickstarter here:
http://kickstarter.nevertanglelights.com
Media Contact
Buddy Welch
