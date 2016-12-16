Finally The Christmas Miracle We Have All Been Waiting For… Tangle-Free Christmas Lights

Never Tangle Lights has cured tangled Christmas lights once and for all!

Never Tangle Lights

Buddy Welch

buddytheelf@nevertanglelights.com

-- We created Never Tangle Lights to eliminate a major hassle of the holiday season. Twisted, tangled light strings are never on anyone's "all-I-want-for-Christmas list." Every year it's the same dilemma: Do I spend hours trying to straighten out my lights (and probably find out the wiring's shot)? Or do I avoid the stress and just head out to buy new lights anyway? There has to be a better way!Some of those better ways include wrapping the lights around a paper towel roll, bagging each strand in its own long, slender bag or constructing some sort of apparatus out of egg cartons. All these creative solutions are not very effective and end up taking up too much room in storage.Last year we tried out what we thought was an ingenious solution— zigzagging the cord as originally packed. After hours of painstakingly tedious work, we decided that was too much trouble. Enough was enough. We were going to solve this problem, a problem the Grinch himself likely invented.Never Tangle Lights' patent pending design is the first ever holiday light string to incorporate a means to store your lights tangle free in the actual light string itself. A thin cord is threaded through guides which are placed halfway between each individual light on the light string. All it takes is one quick pull of the cord to prepare your Never Tangle Lights for a healthy, happy, and of course, tangle-free vacation in the attic.Next year, you simply pull the lights out for easy holiday decorating.You can view our project video and support our project as we launch Never Tangle Lights on Kickstarter here: