Ecosmob Technologies Announced To Offer Payment Processing Mobile Application Development

-- Ecosmob Technologies is a renowned mobile application development company from India. The company has been offering custom mobile application development services to its local and global clients for many years. Recently, a representative of the company has announced to offer custom mobile application development services for payment processing. The company will also offer customization for existing mobile application to integrate digital payment transaction module in it."The world economy is moving towards digital transactions. India, UAE and many other countries are in the news for their strict moves to going cashless with digital transactions. As we are part of the world economy and business, we thrive to offer services to help government as well businesses to adopt this change, which is in goodwill of everyone. We are taking many possible initiatives for the same. For example, we are going to conduct a live webinar on the subject of, Go Cashless with Digital Transactions, for free on 22nd December. We are also announcing some specific services to support the digital transactions. We have announced to offer Payment Processing IVR solution development services as well as a custom mobile application development service for digital transactions. We will also customize the existing mobile application to integrate payment gateways so the application can accept and process payments.", shared representative of Ecosmob Technologies.As per the information shared by the representative of the company, the mobile application will have different features such as:- One or more payment gateway integration- Required encryption during payment processing- No sensitive data will be stored- Secure processing of payment- Feature to cancel payment on predefined failure attempts- Support for more than one language- And more"We have catered many customers who already had an application for their customers to buy stuff, but they were not accepting online payments. So we developed a payment module and integrated it in their existing mobile application. This way we also support the businesses which already have the mobile app and just need to integrate the payment processing module. Here, they don't need to get mobile application development from scratch. They just simply need to get a payment processing module for their application.", stated representative of Ecosmob Technologies.The company will be offering the mobile application development and customization services for payment processing in two mobile app development platforms for now, namely, Android and iOS. The application will be developed for any device of the stated mobile app development technology including,- Android mobile phone- Android tablet- Android TV- iPhone- iPadTo know more about their offered services or discuss your requirements, drop an email at sales@ecosmob.com