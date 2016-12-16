News By Tag
Nicole Sadighi's "I Am Neda" gets 2017 Release
'I Am Neda' was written & directed by first-time director Nicole Sadighi, who also stars in the movie as Neda. To date the film has successfully been a finalist at 15 film festivals, including one of the biggest festivals in the world, Cannes American Pavilion for Emerging Filmmakers, where 'I Am Neda' was a finalist. Additionally 'I Am Neda' has also won 11 awards from these different festivals.
This film is centered on one ordinary yet courageous young woman on the backdrop of extraordinary circumstances, who has since become the symbol and face of this movement.
