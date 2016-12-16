 
Industry News





Nicole Sadighi's "I Am Neda" gets 2017 Release

 
LOS ANGELES - Dec. 21, 2016 - PRLog -- Persepolis Pictures' much anticipated movie "I Am Neda" by Nicole Sadighi is announcing its 2017 release. Persepolis Pictures inaugural project, the bold, powerful, 'ripped from the headlines' politically-explosive short film 'I Am Neda' is based on the tragic true events surrounding the death of Neda Agha Soltan, the young Iranian woman, who in 2009 was gunned down during the non-violent protests in Iran which has become the 'Green Movement'.

'I Am Neda' was written & directed by first-time director Nicole Sadighi, who also stars in the movie as Neda. To date the film has successfully been a finalist at 15 film festivals, including one of the biggest festivals in the world, Cannes American Pavilion for Emerging Filmmakers, where 'I Am Neda' was a finalist. Additionally 'I Am Neda' has also won 11 awards from these different festivals.

This film is centered on one ordinary yet courageous young woman on the backdrop of extraordinary circumstances, who has since become the symbol and face of this movement.

For more information and updates please visit http://persepolispictures.com

