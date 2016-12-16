 
Industry News





Save the Date For RastaFest Jamaica at Rastafari Indigenous Village April 8-9, 2017 in Montego Bay!

 
 
TORONTO - Dec. 21, 2016 - PRLog -- Save the date for RastaFest Jamaica coming to the Rastafari Indigenous Village April 8th and 9th in Montego Bay!

Masani Productions, producer of RastaFest in the Village (Jamaica and Toronto), shared details of the programming for the Jamaica production which includes tours of the Rastafri Indigenous Village, ancestral drumming, the launch of Lloyd Stanbury's book Reggae Roadblock, screening of the film Awake Zion, Reggae seminars, holistic workshops, ital cuisine, children / youth's activities which includes Longboarding for Peace, football tournament, and the feature presentation, Reggae concert featuring talent from Jamaica and Canada.  Rastafest in the Village (Toronto, August 18-20, 2017) will be launched at the conclusion of RastaFest in the Village (Jamaica).

RastaFest is the continuation of international and national Rastafarian initiatives in Toronto and Jamaica which was established in 1977.  What began with 500 patrons has grown to an audience of 7,000 consisting of families, and international visitors who appreciate the festivals promotion of health and a nature based way of living.

To buy passes, volunteer or for additional information on how you can be involved with RastaFest in the Village email rastafest1@gmail.com call 416-291-9977 or visit rastafest.com

About RastaFest in the Village Toronto:

The 16th annual RastaFest in the Village will be held at the historic Black Creek Pioneer Village August 18th to 20th, 2017.  The three day family festival begins at York University with the Canadian Reggae Music Conference and ends on the north property of Black Creek Pioneer Village with a live Reggae music Festival!

Source:
Email:***@l3magazine.com
Posted By:***@l3magazine.com
