Volusia Flagler SCORE Earns Platinum Chapter for Third Year in a Row

The Volusia Flagler SCORE Chapter is pleased to announce that they have earned the Platinum Leadership Award.
 
 
Volusia/Flagler SCORE Chapter 87 Platinum Leadership Award.
Volusia/Flagler SCORE Chapter 87 Platinum Leadership Award.
 
PALM COAST, Fla. - Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- Tom Hellman, Volusia/Flagler SCORE Chapter 87 President, is pleased to announce that the chapter has earned the Chapter Platinum Leadership Award for the third year in a row. This award is the highest recognition that a SCORE Chapter can achieve.  It is given to chapters that have made exceptional contributions to SCORE and the communities that they serve.

"This recognition really goes to show the dedication of our SCORE mentors and the amazing support we receive from the community," said Chapter President Tom Hellman. "This coming year SCORE will be under new leadership and I'm confident that our volunteer mentors will continue to provide top-notch services to local entrepreneurs," added Hellman.

SCORE Chapters are evaluated annually and must achieve minimum standards to remain active.  To achieve Platinum recognition, a chapter must earn 18 or more standard criteria points. This recognition places the chapter in the top tier of the 300 SCORE chapters nationwide. The chapter earnedhonorable mention Chapter of the Year in 2014.

The evaluation process covers all aspects of a chapter's activities including engagement of volunteers; effectiveness of administrative procedures; growth in client services; quality of counseling; marketing; fund raising through to maintenance of financial records. It is a comprehensive review of a chapter and each question requires evidence of compliance such as a provision of a full business plan supported by an organization chart and treasury report.

The Volusia/Flagler SCORE Chapter has been in existence for 51 years. Last year, they provided over 1,000 counseling services for over 500 entrepreneurs, many of whom have gone on to start businesses or improve existing businesses. In addition, the Chapter conducts a workshop program, in collaboration with the UCF Incubator, which attracted over 1,500 attendees last year.

_________

SCORE "Counselors to America's Small Business" is a nonprofit association dedicated to educating entrepreneurs and the formation, growth and success of small business nationwide. SCORE is a resource partner with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Both working and retired executives and business owners donate time and expertise as business counselors. SCORE was founded in 1964 and provides free business counseling, management consulting, and free workshops. SCORE counselors help people start a business or assist an existing small business grow and prosper. They are open Monday through Friday from 9:00am until 5:00pm and can be reached at 386-255-6889 http://score87.org/.

