January 2017
Constructive Criticism and Feedback Sandwiches with Bruce Springsteen

 
 
Jake Clemons and Bruce Springsteen
Jake Clemons and Bruce Springsteen
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Let me give you a hypothetical situation. An employee comes into your office with a performance issue. You a) Boost his confidence so he has the self-esteem to do better in the future or b) Provide a gentle critique. OR, if these routes don't work for you, maybe you need option c) Be more like Bruce Springsteen.

When Springsteen's legendary saxophone player Clarence Clemons died, Bruce gave Clemons' nephew Jake the opportunity to audition for the E Street Band. Jake was dreadfully close to blowing the opportunity. First, he was an hour late for the tryout. Then when he finally arrived, Jake told Springsteen that he only "sort of" knew the songs. Springsteen's response is a lesson for any leader presenting constructive feedback.

When Jake walked out, he knew exactly what he did wrong. There was no ambiguity or uncertainty. That's the problem with many performance discussions today. We are so concerned with being nice and politically correct, that we lose the benefits of....

Read more at: www.leadersayswhat.com/2017/01/constructive-criticism-with-bruce-springsteen

