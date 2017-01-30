 
adoba® hotel Naubinway TEAMS UP WITH TESLA MOTORS

Tesla Destination Charging now offered as new amenity for guests
 
 
NAUBINWAY, Mich. - Feb. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- November 29, 2016 – adoba® hotel Naubinway has teamed up with Tesla Motors to provide an increasingly desirable amenity; Tesla Destination Charging. (https://www.tesla.com/destination-charging)  Tesla High Power Wall Connectors add nearly 60 miles of range per hour to Teslas, easily charging the vehicles overnight and replicating the convenience Tesla owners are accustomed to at home.

adoba® joins a rapidly growing network of hotels and resorts in Tesla's Destination Charging Program. Tesla partners with destinations around the world to offer High Power Connectors as an amenity for visitors, allowing them to charge their Tesla Model S and Model X at locations where they want to stay for several hours. Tesla vehicles offer up to 300 miles of range on a single charge so the High Power Wall Connector can easily top off the Tesla in just a few hours.

"adoba® hotel is constantly finding new ways to heighten the guests' experience. By combining leading-edge technology and the forward-thinking of Tesla with our commitment to provide outstanding service and offerings, we now have the ability to offer guests a seamless and convenient charging experience during their travels"- James Henderson.

adoba® hotel and other Tesla Destination Charging locations are hosted on Tesla's interactive webpage (https://www.tesla.com/destination-charging) and were recently GPS located on Model S and Model Xs' navigation through a free software update sent wirelessly to the car. Tesla owners are now able to use the in-vehicle 17" touchscreen to easily plan trips and locate the property.

About adoba® hotel Naubinway

www.adobanaubinway.com

adoba® hotel is a newly renovated boutique hotel experience. We proudly serve a full hot complimentary breakfast, 2 eight person hot tubs, fitness center, luxury bedding, complimentary WIFI and premium television package. The adoba® hotel is an excellent location for touring the many wonders of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. We are located within an hour of Picture Rock and Tahquamenon Falls National parks, the adoba® hotel is the perfect location to enjoy all the sites the Upper Peninsula has to offer.

About Tesla

Tesla Motors' goal is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable transport with a full range of increasingly affordable electric cars. California-based Tesla designs and manufactures electric vehicles, as well as renewable energy storage. Tesla has delivered more than 160,000 electric vehicles to customers worldwide.

About Model S

Model S (http://www.teslamotors.com/models) is the world's first premium sedan built from the ground up as an electric vehicle. It has been engineered to deliver unprecedented range and a thrilling drive experience. Model S is the world's fastest-accelerating four-door vehicle ever built and has a range of over 300 miles on a single charge.

With a rigid body structure, nearly 50/50 weight distribution and a remarkably low center of gravity, Model S offers the responsiveness and agility expected from the world's best sports cars while providing the ride quality of a luxury performance sedan.

Model S has received many awards and accolades, includingMotor Trend 2013 Car of the Year©, Car and Driver 10 Best 2015, AUTOMOBILE Magazine 2013 Automobile of the Year, the 2013 Yahoo! AUTOS Car of the Year, TIME's Best Invention of the Year 2012, Consumer Reports' highest score ever given to a car, and a NHTSA 5-star safety rating.

