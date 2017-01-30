News By Tag
adoba® hotel Naubinway TEAMS UP WITH TESLA MOTORS
Tesla Destination Charging now offered as new amenity for guests
adoba® joins a rapidly growing network of hotels and resorts in Tesla's Destination Charging Program. Tesla partners with destinations around the world to offer High Power Connectors as an amenity for visitors, allowing them to charge their Tesla Model S and Model X at locations where they want to stay for several hours. Tesla vehicles offer up to 300 miles of range on a single charge so the High Power Wall Connector can easily top off the Tesla in just a few hours.
"adoba® hotel is constantly finding new ways to heighten the guests' experience. By combining leading-edge technology and the forward-thinking of Tesla with our commitment to provide outstanding service and offerings, we now have the ability to offer guests a seamless and convenient charging experience during their travels"- James Henderson.
adoba® hotel and other Tesla Destination Charging locations are hosted on Tesla's interactive webpage (https://www.tesla.com/
About adoba® hotel Naubinway
www.adobanaubinway.com
adoba® hotel is a newly renovated boutique hotel experience. We proudly serve a full hot complimentary breakfast, 2 eight person hot tubs, fitness center, luxury bedding, complimentary WIFI and premium television package. The adoba® hotel is an excellent location for touring the many wonders of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. We are located within an hour of Picture Rock and Tahquamenon Falls National parks, the adoba® hotel is the perfect location to enjoy all the sites the Upper Peninsula has to offer.
About Tesla
Tesla Motors' goal is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable transport with a full range of increasingly affordable electric cars. California-based Tesla designs and manufactures electric vehicles, as well as renewable energy storage. Tesla has delivered more than 160,000 electric vehicles to customers worldwide.
About Model S
Model S (http://www.teslamotors.com/
With a rigid body structure, nearly 50/50 weight distribution and a remarkably low center of gravity, Model S offers the responsiveness and agility expected from the world's best sports cars while providing the ride quality of a luxury performance sedan.
Model S has received many awards and accolades, includingMotor Trend 2013 Car of the Year©, Car and Driver 10 Best 2015, AUTOMOBILE Magazine 2013 Automobile of the Year, the 2013 Yahoo! AUTOS Car of the Year, TIME's Best Invention of the Year 2012, Consumer Reports' highest score ever given to a car, and a NHTSA 5-star safety rating.
Contact
adoba® hotel Naubinway
***@adobanaubinway.com
