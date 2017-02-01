News By Tag
The Remnant Asks - Are you a Theological Threat?
One nation, without God...
Colton Pierce apprehends Abberants—those who display symptoms of faith—and quarantines them on a remote island to ensure public safety. Years prior, the government released a genetically-
But Colton's steadfast commitment is challenged when he learns his own son has been targeted for extraction. An underground militia, the Remnant, agrees to help Colton save his son in exchange for his assistance with their plan to free the Aberrants on the island.
Colton is faced with the most important decision of his life. Remain faithful to the CTC? Or give up everything to save his son?
An intriguing take on faith, religion, and conflict in a world attempting to abolish all three. The far-fetched becomes imaginable in this near-future cautionary tale. Left Behind meets Philip K. Dick. -- Milo James Fowler, author of Captain Bartholomew Quasar and the Space-Time Displacement Conundrum
William Michael Davidson lives in Long Beach, California with his wife and two daughters. A believer that "good living produces good writing," Davidson writes early in the morning so he can get outside, exercise, spend time with people, and experience as much as possible. A writer of speculative fiction, he enjoys stories that deal with humanity's inherent need for redemption.
The Remnant is available February 7, 2017 online, retail, and in all eBook formats. Published by Dancing Lemur Press, L.L.C., P.O. Box 383, Pikeville, NC 27863-0383. Trade paperback $15.95 ISBN 978-1-939844-
