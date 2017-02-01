The Remnant Asks - Are you a Theological Threat?

Contact

-- William Michael Davidson's book poses the question - what if religious beliefs were eradicated? Set in the not too distant future,proposes that a single gene is responsible for spiritual beliefs and its destruction eliminates the threat of religious wars and terrorism. What would a world be like without faith? And what would happen if those beliefs began to reemerge? Tapping into the fears of today's religious and political unrest and acts of violence, Davidson's story of a world without God is timely and thought-provoking.Colton Pierce apprehends Abberants—those who display symptoms of faith—and quarantines them on a remote island to ensure public safety. Years prior, the government released a genetically-engineered super flu that destroyed the genes believed to be the biological source of spiritual experience in an effort to rid the world of terrorism. As an extractor with the Center for Theological Control, Colton is dedicated to the cause.But Colton's steadfast commitment is challenged when he learns his own son has been targeted for extraction. An underground militia, the Remnant, agrees to help Colton save his son in exchange for his assistance with their plan to free the Aberrants on the island.Colton is faced with the most important decision of his life. Remain faithful to the CTC? Or give up everything to save his son?William Michael Davidson lives in Long Beach, California with his wife and two daughters. A believer that "good living produces good writing," Davidson writes early in the morning so he can get outside, exercise, spend time with people, and experience as much as possible. A writer of speculative fiction, he enjoys stories that deal with humanity's inherent need for redemption.is available February 7, 2017 online, retail, and in all eBook formats. Published by Dancing Lemur Press, L.L.C., P.O. Box 383, Pikeville, NC 27863-0383. Trade paperback $15.95 ISBN 978-1-939844-29-3, eBook $4.99 ISBN 978-1-939844-30-9, Science Fiction (FIC028000) / Christian Futuristic Fiction (FIC0402020)