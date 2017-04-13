News By Tag
Dr. Joseph Fox Changes Lives One Smile At A Time
Dr. Fox is a trusted Dentist for over 25 years In The Greater Nashville Area - Smile Solutions - Goodlettsville
Changing Patients Lives One Smile At A Time...
In most cases, other dentists refer their patients to other specialist for specialized dental procedures, but patient's at Smile Solutions are provided with almost every Dental specialization in one comfortable setting - Creating that beautiful smile is a 'true passion' of Dr. Fox.
A strong desire to be an independent health care provider sparked Dr. Fox's interest in dentistry. He graduated from St. Louis University in 1984 and earned his D.D.S. from the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry in 1988. He believes in continuing education to provide his patients with up-to-the-minute technology, research, and treatment methods that will give his patients the results they are looking for.
Dr. Fox is trained to use a variety of dental implant systems, and he is a certified Invisalign provider. He also is licensed in oral sedation and certified through the American Heart Association in Advanced Cardiac Life Support.
The Hendersonville and Goodlettsville dentist is a member of the Academy of General Dentistry and the Dental Organization for Conscious Sedation.
Dr. Fox is a member of the Goodlettsville Chamber of Commerce, and he and his family support and participate in activities at St. Joseph School in Madison and Pope John Paul II High School in Hendersonville. He and his wife have been on mission trips to Haiti and support this outreach through Our Lady of the Lake Church in Hendersonville. Dr. Fox also supports St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
Dr. Fox lives in Hendersonville, Tennessee with his wife Kimberly and their three children: Sam, Kate, and Anna. When he is not working, Dr. Fox enjoys spending time outdoors with his family, cheering at his children's sporting events, boating, coaching youth basketball and soccer, landscaping, and gardening.
Goodlettsville TN dentist (http://www.josephfoxdds.com/
Here's what patient's are saying about Dr. Fox & Smile Solutions
Rachael T.5 Stars : Dr. Fox and his team have always been amazing. I've been going to see him for about 15 years. He is always very personable and makes a point to ask about how my family is doing or about how work has been. His staff is always friendly and recognize me the moment I walk in. I would highly reccomend him to anyone in the Nashville area. Thanks Dr. Fox & Team.
Nathan W. 5 Stars : I had just relocated to the area and thought it would be impossible to find a great family dentist like the one I had be seeing for 20 years in New York. Smile Solutions exceeded my expectations, and their consultative style combined with current techniques, and training, makes it an absolute pleasure to be a patient.
Tara G. 5 Stars : Dr. Fox is Wonderful! Both of my children knocked out their front teeth and I trusted no one other than Dr. Fox to adequately repair them. He did a phenomenal job and they are both happy. :) Thank You Aldon & Summer.
Visit SMILE SOLUTIONS @
www.josephfoxdds.com
JOSEPH A. FOX D.D.S.
615.859.3700
3050 Business Park Cir. #202
Goodlettsville, TN 37072
