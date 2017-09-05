 
M/V Capt Vic Resumes Partial Schedule

M/V Capt Vic, Operated by Love City Car Ferries, Inc Resumes Partial Schedule on
 
ST. JOHN, Virgin Islands, U.S. - Sept. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Following the devastation fo Hurricane Irma, The M/V Capt Vic will resume car ferry services between the islands of St. Thomas and St. John, in the US Virgin Islands. The abbreviated schedule begins at 8 AM from St. John with the last voyage ending 5 PM from St. Thomas.

We will continue to evaluate operations and community conditions providing daily updates on our FaceBook wcj and Twitter pages. This is especially important as we remain cognizant of the hardships of our employees and their ability to fulfill scheduling obligations.

Though we have been devastatingly impacted as well, we feel the need to give back something to the community. Thus, for today Sept 11, 2017 private citizens ride for free.

We ask that you share this information with family and friends and that we continue to pray for each other as we support our fellow Virgin Islanders during this rebuilding process.

Post Irma Abbreviated Schedule for M/V Capt Vic:

St. John: 8 AM, 10 AM, 12 Noon, 2 PM, 4 PM

St. Thomas: 9 AM, 11 AM, 1 PM, 3 PM, 5 PM

Visit us at http://www.lovecitycarferries.com

Contact
Anecia Sewer, CEO
***@lovecitycarferries.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lovecitycarferries.com Email Verified
Tags:St John, St Thomas, Hurricane Irma
Industry:Transportation
Location:St. John - US Virgin Islands - Virgin Islands, U.S.
