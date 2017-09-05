News By Tag
M/V Capt Vic Resumes Partial Schedule
M/V Capt Vic, Operated by Love City Car Ferries, Inc Resumes Partial Schedule on
We will continue to evaluate operations and community conditions providing daily updates on our FaceBook wcj and Twitter pages. This is especially important as we remain cognizant of the hardships of our employees and their ability to fulfill scheduling obligations.
Though we have been devastatingly impacted as well, we feel the need to give back something to the community. Thus, for today Sept 11, 2017 private citizens ride for free.
We ask that you share this information with family and friends and that we continue to pray for each other as we support our fellow Virgin Islanders during this rebuilding process.
Post Irma Abbreviated Schedule for M/V Capt Vic:
St. John: 8 AM, 10 AM, 12 Noon, 2 PM, 4 PM
St. Thomas: 9 AM, 11 AM, 1 PM, 3 PM, 5 PM
Visit us at http://www.lovecitycarferries.com
Contact
Anecia Sewer, CEO
***@lovecitycarferries.com
