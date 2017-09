M/V Capt Vic Resumes Partial Schedule

M/V Capt Vic, Operated by Love City Car Ferries, Inc Resumes Partial Schedule on

Anecia Sewer, CEO

Anecia Sewer, CEO

-- Following the devastation fo Hurricane Irma, The M/V Capt Vic will resume car ferry services between the islands of St. Thomas and St. John, in the US Virgin Islands.We will continue to evaluate operations and community conditions providing daily updates on our FaceBook wcj and Twitter pages. This is especially important as we remain cognizant of the hardships of our employees and their ability to fulfill scheduling obligations.Though we have been devastatingly impacted as well, we feel the need to give back something to the community.We ask that you share this information with family and friends and that we continue to pray for each other as we support our fellow Virgin Islanders during this rebuilding process.Post Irma Abbreviated Schedule for M/V Capt Vic:St. John: 8 AM, 10 AM, 12 Noon, 2 PM, 4 PMSt. Thomas: 9 AM, 11 AM, 1 PM, 3 PM, 5 PMVisit us at http://www.lovecitycarferries.com