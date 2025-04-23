 

New Energy Revitalizes Historic Dallas Founder Lions Club, Sparking a New Chapter of Service

Dallas Founder Lions Club, one of the oldest Lions Clubs in Texas, has been revitalized by a diverse and growing membership. Through partnerships like Dallas College El Centro Campus and the Lions Sight and Tissue Foundation, the club is expanding.
By:
 
DALLAS, TX – April 27, 2025 —

DALLAS, TX – April 27, 2025 — A diverse group of over 80 individuals is breathing fresh energy into the Dallas Founder Lions Club, one of the oldest Lions Clubs in Texas and among the original clubs that helped launch what is now a global organization of nearly 50,000 clubs and 1.4 million members. The club is embracing a bold new chapter of service while honoring a rich legacy of civic engagement in Dallas.

Meeting just blocks from the site of Lions Clubs International's first convention in 1917, today's Dallas Founder Lions are aligning local service initiatives with global causes championed by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Their efforts support Climate Action, Zero Hunger, Good Health and Well-Being, Quality Education, and Reduced Inequalities through hands-on projects serving the Dallas community.

After several years of meeting in North Dallas, the club returned downtown through a new partnership with Dallas College El Centro Campus. This collaboration sparked immediate impact, launching free vision screenings and mobile optometrist services for students in need through the Lions Sight and Tissue Foundation's mobile vision clinic — a vital contribution to health and wellness access for young adults in the city center. More about this partnership and project can be found at:
https://www.dallasfounderlionsclub.com/blog/empowering-vision-at-el-centro-college-with-dallas-founder-lions

Beyond health initiatives, the Dallas Founder Lions Club is driving forward a range of service projects, from environmental cleanups to food security programs and youth leadership development. Recent highlights include participation in the Reverchon Park Roundup, a Sleep in Heavenly Peace volunteer build day creating beds for children in need, and a yearlong series of mobile eye clinics supporting Dallas's unhoused community.

To learn more about the club and icentury of service in Dallas, visit:
https://www.dallasfounderlionsclub.com

About Dallas Founder Lions Club:
Founded in 1916, the Dallas Founder Lions Club is one of the oldest Lions Clubs in Texas and among the original clubs that helped launch Lions Clubs International, now the largest service organization in the world. Based in Downtown Dallas, just blocks from the historic site of the association's first international convention, the club supports Lions' global causes through local service. Focus areas include vision, hunger relief, the environment, youth empowerment, and diabetes awareness. Guided by the motto "We Serve," Dallas Founder Lions are dedicated to building a stronger, healthier community while honoring a proud legacy of service.

