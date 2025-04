Institute of Product Leadership Launches International Certificate in AI Product Management Program

New 3-month certification helps product managers, product leaders, technology professionals master AI skills through hands-on learning, expert mentorship, and portfolio-building.

AI Value Road mapping

Data Literacy

Model Familiarity

Iterative Deployment

Agentic AI

Ethical Oversight

International: $1,499

$1,499 Next Cohort Starts: June 1, 2025

June 1, 2025 Includes: 90+ hours of learning, 3 certifications, unlimited mentoring, access to hiring network

Generative AI Product Management Predictive AI in Products Agent-Driven Automation in Products

Contact

Arnould Joseph

***@ipl.university Arnould Joseph

End

-- Today, Institute of Product Leadership (IPL) is proud to announce the launch of the International Certificate in AI Product Management, a globally recognized program developed with expert global practitioners. This 3-month, cohort-based certification helps product professionals becomeby mastering real-world AI applications like prompt engineering, agent workflows, and model experimentation, without requiring coding experience.The program combines three practitioner-led courses: Generative AI Product Management, Predictive AI in Products, and Agent-Driven Automation, offering weekly live sessions, personalized 1:1 coaching, and project-based skill development."AI is no longer 'nice to have'—it's a product competency. This program equips PMs with applied AI skills that translate into real business impact," said SaiSatish Vedam, Chief Product Officer and Program Director.The curriculum covers hands-on techniques such as AI use case evaluation, model lifecycle management, agent architecture, and ethical AI governance. Graduates walk away with a demonstrable product portfolio and exclusive access to monthly hiring events.A key component of the program is the Adaptive AI Product Management Competency Framework, designed to guide professionals through six strategic capability areas:This framework helps learners map their skill progression across the lifecycle of AI product initiatives, aligning technical awareness with business and ethical outcomes."Before this program, I struggled to connect the dots between AI and product strategy. Now I'm designing agentic features and influencing roadmap decisions," said Deepa Bansi, a recent graduate.Pricing and AvailabilityTo apply: Visit www.productleadership.com/ ai-product-management- certification Product managers, product leaders, technology professionals, and consultants looking to apply AI in their product functions without needing coding or data science backgrounds.It focuses on experiential learning with AI sprints, hands-on projects, and a demonstrable portfolio—not passive videos or theory-only content.Yes. It's designed for those without technical or coding backgrounds. The focus is on strategic and workflow-based applications of AI.100% online with live sessions, mentor check-ins, and self-paced access to tools, resources, and recorded sessions.Career Assistance Platform (CAP), resume reviews, mock interviews, job fairs, monthly hiring events, and 1:1 mentoring for positioning into AI PM roles.Participants gain AI fluency, strategic insight, and hands-on skills that lead to role transitions, promotions, or new job offers—validated by a hiring-ready portfolio. The Adaptive AI Product Management Competency Framework further ensures learners are progressing in areas critical to real-world AI product leadership.