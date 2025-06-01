Follow on Google News
Institute of Product Leadership Launches International Certificate in AI Product Management Program
New 3-month certification helps product managers, product leaders, technology professionals master AI skills through hands-on learning, expert mentorship, and portfolio-building.
"AI is no longer 'nice to have'—it's a product competency. This program equips PMs with applied AI skills that translate into real business impact," said SaiSatish Vedam, Chief Product Officer and Program Director.
The curriculum covers hands-on techniques such as AI use case evaluation, model lifecycle management, agent architecture, and ethical AI governance. Graduates walk away with a demonstrable product portfolio and exclusive access to monthly hiring events.
A key component of the program is the Adaptive AI Product Management Competency Framework, designed to guide professionals through six strategic capability areas:
This framework helps learners map their skill progression across the lifecycle of AI product initiatives, aligning technical awareness with business and ethical outcomes.
"Before this program, I struggled to connect the dots between AI and product strategy. Now I'm designing agentic features and influencing roadmap decisions," said Deepa Bansi, a recent graduate.
Pricing and Availability
To apply: Visit www.productleadership.com/
FAQs
Q1: Who is this program for?
Product managers, product leaders, technology professionals, and consultants looking to apply AI in their product functions without needing coding or data science backgrounds.
Q2: What makes this program different?
It focuses on experiential learning with AI sprints, hands-on projects, and a demonstrable portfolio—not passive videos or theory-only content.
Q3: What are the core courses?
Q4: Is it beginner-friendly for non-technical professionals?
Yes. It's designed for those without technical or coding backgrounds. The focus is on strategic and workflow-based applications of AI.
Q5: How is the program delivered?
100% online with live sessions, mentor check-ins, and self-paced access to tools, resources, and recorded sessions.
Q6: What career support is provided?
Career Assistance Platform (CAP), resume reviews, mock interviews, job fairs, monthly hiring events, and 1:1 mentoring for positioning into AI PM roles.
Q7: What is the ROI of this program?
Participants gain AI fluency, strategic insight, and hands-on skills that lead to role transitions, promotions, or new job offers—validated by a hiring-ready portfolio. The Adaptive AI Product Management Competency Framework further ensures learners are progressing in areas critical to real-world AI product leadership.
