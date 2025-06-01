 

Institute of Product Leadership Launches International Certificate in AI Product Management Program

New 3-month certification helps product managers, product leaders, technology professionals master AI skills through hands-on learning, expert mentorship, and portfolio-building.
By:
 
HOUSTON - April 23, 2025 - PRLog -- Today, Institute of Product Leadership (IPL) is proud to announce the launch of the International Certificate in AI Product Management, a globally recognized program developed with expert global practitioners. This 3-month, cohort-based certification helps product professionals become AI Value Creators by mastering real-world AI applications like prompt engineering, agent workflows, and model experimentation, without requiring coding experience.

The program combines three practitioner-led courses: Generative AI Product Management, Predictive AI in Products, and Agent-Driven Automation, offering weekly live sessions, personalized 1:1 coaching, and project-based skill development.

"AI is no longer 'nice to have'—it's a product competency. This program equips PMs with applied AI skills that translate into real business impact," said SaiSatish Vedam, Chief Product Officer and Program Director.

The curriculum covers hands-on techniques such as AI use case evaluation, model lifecycle management, agent architecture, and ethical AI governance. Graduates walk away with a demonstrable product portfolio and exclusive access to monthly hiring events.

A key component of the program is the Adaptive AI Product Management Competency Framework, designed to guide professionals through six strategic capability areas:
  • AI Value Road mapping
  • Data Literacy
  • Model Familiarity
  • Iterative Deployment
  • Agentic AI
  • Ethical Oversight

This framework helps learners map their skill progression across the lifecycle of AI product initiatives, aligning technical awareness with business and ethical outcomes.

"Before this program, I struggled to connect the dots between AI and product strategy. Now I'm designing agentic features and influencing roadmap decisions," said Deepa Bansi, a recent graduate.

Pricing and Availability
  • International: $1,499
  • Next Cohort Starts: June 1, 2025
  • Includes: 90+ hours of learning, 3 certifications, unlimited mentoring, access to hiring network

To apply: Visit www.productleadership.com/ai-product-management-certification

FAQs

Q1: Who is this program for?
Product managers, product leaders, technology professionals, and consultants looking to apply AI in their product functions without needing coding or data science backgrounds.

Q2: What makes this program different?
It focuses on experiential learning with AI sprints, hands-on projects, and a demonstrable portfolio—not passive videos or theory-only content.

Q3: What are the core courses?
  1. Generative AI Product Management
  2. Predictive AI in Products
  3. Agent-Driven Automation in Products

Q4: Is it beginner-friendly for non-technical professionals?
Yes. It's designed for those without technical or coding backgrounds. The focus is on strategic and workflow-based applications of AI.

Q5: How is the program delivered?
100% online with live sessions, mentor check-ins, and self-paced access to tools, resources, and recorded sessions.

Q6: What career support is provided?
Career Assistance Platform (CAP), resume reviews, mock interviews, job fairs, monthly hiring events, and 1:1 mentoring for positioning into AI PM roles.

Q7: What is the ROI of this program?
Participants gain AI fluency, strategic insight, and hands-on skills that lead to role transitions, promotions, or new job offers—validated by a hiring-ready portfolio. The Adaptive AI Product Management Competency Framework further ensures learners are progressing in areas critical to real-world AI product leadership.

Contact
Arnould Joseph
***@ipl.university
End
